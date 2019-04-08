Kaley Cuoco shares some simple advice and 1 'nerd alert' trick for a more eco-friendly lifestyle

Coming off the heels of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is advocating for green living, and her latest project promises to help others to do the same.

Cuoco will serve as host to a new travel web series called, “The Great Travel Hack,” made in partnership with Shell. “It’s a competition show with a great environmental message,” said Cuoco to Yahoo Entertainment. “We take two teams on an epic road trip from L.A. to New York and basically the winners are whoever can use the lowest CO2 emissions.” For Cuoco, the spirit of the show lies in the innovative ways the participants find to get from point A to B. “It’s been very eye-opening to see how they can do that. Travel is such a big thing and it’s important that we’re open to a cleaner way to get there.”

Below are three eco-friendly tips Cuoco swears by that you can adopt today.

Bike

Schwinn (Photo: Amazon) More

“It’s interesting to look at L.A. right now, everywhere you look people are biking and it’s not even the most bike safety area…they’re trying to put away the car situation so they don’t have to pay for gas. And they don’t have to put that into the world, into the planet,” says Cuoco.

“I actually enjoy riding a bike because I put my helmet on and total ‘nerd alert’— I put all my safety stuff on and my hair’s up, you can’t really see me under there,” the actress admits. “It’s actually a nice way to get around without being bothered.”

Shop it: Schwinn Discover 700c Hybrid Bicycle, $344, amazon.com

Reusable bottles

Swell (Photo: Amazon) More

Cuoco touches on another big eco trend, “All these juice places, which I love, they give you the glass bottles, but you can return them… and they’ll give you a buck or two for them… I think that’s really important.”

For those instances where your go-to place isn’t as eco-friendly, she recommends something everyone should have tucked away in their kitchen cupboards. “I’m definitely big on reusable bottles,” says Cuoco. “I love the S’well bottles, any sort of water bottle I’m constantly reusing.”

Shop it: S’well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $26 (was $35), amazon.com

Reusable straws