Kaley Cuoco snuggles up with Tom Pelphrey, her dog in latest pregnancy photos

Kaley Cuoco is beaming in new photos from her first pregnancy.

The Flight Attendant star, 36, is getting ready to welcome her first baby with partner Tom Pelphrey, and spent time Thursday sharing pictures from her pregnancy. In one of the photos, The Big Bang Theory alum reveals her stomach in a casual outfit. In another, she glows as she cozies up to her Ozark star boyfriend.

Kaley Cuoco shares pregnancy photos on Instagram. (Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram)

A third shows her and trainer Amanda Goppert in the gym, where Cuoco was doing some "super badass preggers workouts.

Cuoco first shared that she was expecting earlier this month with an Instagram post, which showed her and Pelphrey holding a slice of cake with pink frosting. She captioned the reveal post, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon."

One day after sharing the news, she took to her Instagram Story to share details of her pregnancy. She posted a photo of her with her Role Model body double and wrote, "Remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick. You had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me."

She also shared that she knew she was pregnant while at the Emmys, where she wore a pink tulle dress that she wrote “would not have fit a week later.”

In an April interview with Glamour, the Meet Cute actress was candid about sharing the difficult parts of her life on social media.

"I’ve been very open [on social media] that I've struggled this last year," the star, who split from ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021, shared. "And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it's not all magic and it's not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I'm supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It's the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It's funny how you can have one part of your life feel so f***ing good and the other feels like a mess. I'm learning as I go."

