Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and their many dogs star in maternity shoot ahead of welcoming a baby girl

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are sharing their maternity photos ahead of welcoming a daughter. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

As Kaley Cuoco's due date looms, the pregnant Flight Attendant star is sharing her maternity shoot with fans.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actress — who is expecting her first child, a daughter, with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 40 — shared a series of photos lensed by photographer Claudia Craig. Keeping in casual in blue jeans and black T-shirts — with Cuoco's pulled up to expose her stomach — the couple posed both solo and with their beloved dogs.

"Just waitin' on their human sister to arrive," the Big Bang Theory star and animal rights advocate, captioned the black-and-white shoot.

On her own Instagram, Craig shared several other outtakes from the maternity shoot, some of which see the mom-to-be baring her bump.

"Beautiful family," wrote Alyssa Milano in the comments. "I’m so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mommy."

Cuoco and Pelphrey were first romantically linked early last year, and announced that October that they would be having a baby girl.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the Emmy nominee told her fans. "Beyond blessed and over the moon…"

