Kaley Cuoco Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Her Daughter Saying ‘Mama’ For the First Time

Kaley Cuoco was basically the surprised Pikachu meme on Thanksgiving.

On November 23, Cuoco shared a sweet video of her and her eight-month-old Matilda enjoying some mother-daughter couch time. Dressed in a blue top and clear glasses, Cuoco held her daughter in her lap as she repeated “Mama mama mama ma,” likely in the hopes of hearing her baby say it back. Of course, Matilda, who appeared to be playing with her mom's purse, waited for Cuoco to glance away before doing exactly that.

Whatever her intentions, Kaley Cuoco seemed completely shocked by her daughter's words, based on her exuberant facial expressions. The 37-year-old got emotional as she processed what happened, exclaiming, “You just said mama! What was that?!” After kissing Matilda on the head, Cuoco posted the adorable moment to her Instagram story with the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Clearly, we know what Kaley Cuoco is thankful for this year—a sentiment she's been expressing since welcoming her first child on March 30, 2023. She shares baby Matilda Carmen with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” Cuoco captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn on April 1. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓 Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family, and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗.”

Following her divorce from second husband Karl Cook in 2021, the Big Bang Theory star told Glamour she would “never get married again” but knew the right partner was still "out there" somewhere. One month after that April 2022 cover interview, she confirmed her relationship with the Ozark actor and announced her first pregnancy just five months after that. Who knows what 2024 will bring?

