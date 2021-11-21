Kaitlyn Bristowe shares 'unfiltered moment' about her mental health: 'I just wanna crawl into my own bed and cry today'

Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up to fans about her "hormonal depression." (Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting real with fans about her mental health after struggling with depression she says is triggered by her hormones.

On Sunday, the reality star took to Instagram to share an "unfiltered moment" about her mental health. Bristowe explained that, amid the fun, filtered photos she often shares, she wants her platform to also address "raw s**t to keep it real."

In the spirit of keeping it real, the Dancing With the Stars champ, 36, admitted that "today I am struggling," adding, "and it’s NO surprise that I’m on my period."

"I have hormonal depression like a MF," Bristowe, who got engaged to Jason Tartick this spring, continued. "It puts my relationship through hard times, it puts me in shameful spirals and I just sat on a 5-hour flight talking myself out of a panic attack. I get to live a life full of adventure and I feel so proud of myself for working so hard, but today it’s taking a toll on me."

Sharing a photo of herself rocking purple sweats and clutching a large coffee drink, the TV personality added that the mood swings she'd experience around her period once made her feel she was "bats**t crazy."

"I never put two and two together that it was always around the same time," she said. "Hormones are the devil and they are stronger than me. I just wanna crawl into my own bed and cry today. But I have no time. This coffee that's the size of me can only do so much."

The candid post prompted many in and out of Bachelor Nation to offer words of support — and commiseration. Many women left comments about their own menstrual cycles affect their mental health.

"This is real," wrote comedian Nikki Glaser, who has also spoken openly about her mental health. "So relatable. Know that however you are feeling won’t last forever. It always helps me to remember I’m sick and it will pass like a cold."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.