Kaitlin Armstrong’s Trial Has Started—Here’s What We Know So Far

On October 30, 2023 the jury trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of shooting and killing professional gravel racer Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson began. It’s been more than a year since Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica and extradited back to the U.S. after a month-long manhunt, and the trial has been delayed several times already.

Armstrong faces 99 years in prison if convicted, plus another 20 years for her escape attempt last month.

Here, we’ll be keeping you updated as the trial proceeds.

November 2, 2023: The prosecution played the video from nearby surveillance cameras that captured Wilson’s screams and the gunshots being fired. It was also revealed that Wilson was shot three times: Twice in the head, and once in the chest.

According to KXAN, the defense's primary argument is the lack of footage of Armstrong, only her vehicle and the sound of gunshots.

“I want to talk to you about what you didn’t hear about,” defense attorney Geoffrey Puryear said according to KXAN after the video was played. “Not one witness saw Kaitlin Armstrong allegedly commit this murder because there isn’t one.”

The prosecution called two witnesses on Thursday, including Wilson’s brother, who testified that Wilson and Colin Strickland (Armstrong’s boyfriend) casually dated briefly the year before Wilson’s death.

Caitlin Cash, the friend who's apartment Wilson was staying in and was killed in, was the second witness called by the prosecution. She also testified that the bike found near the house that night was Wilson’s, and forensic investigators noted that they had swapped it for DNA.

According to KXAN, Armstrong was seen taking notes during this line of questioning.

A few of the first responders who came following the 911 call from Cash were also called to testify.

Three separate security cameras recorded a black Jeep leaving the area at the time of the murder, and those homeowners were also called to testify.

There is a gag order on the case, which means that our information is based solely on court reports from outlets who are at the trial.

November 1, 2023: Opening statements from both sides were presented this morning.

“The last thing Mo [Wilson] did on this earth was scream in terror,” Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones said, according to CourtTV. He added that the screams were captured by surveillance cameras nearby, and will be played during the trial.

Information that hasn't been made public prior to the trial included the prosecution saying that Armstrong tracked Wilson in the days prior to her murder both by checking boyfriend Colin Strickland's phone and by following Wilson on an app because “Wilson had not turned on a safety feature on a phone app” (later revealed to be Strava).

The defense’s opening statement was brief, with defense attorney Geoffrey Puryear telling jurors that Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence.” As for her flight to Costa Rica before she was eventually caught, “She would have no reason to know about any (arrest) warrant, you will hear Kaitlin is passionate about traveling and passionate about yoga,” Puryear said, according to Court TV.

October 31, 2023: Fox 7 reported that Judge Brenda Kennedy will allow Armstrong's escape attempt to be brought up during trial, and told jurors that she anticipates the trial lasting a couple of weeks. The prosecution team includes Guillermo Gonzalez, Ricky Jones, and Jean Sullivan, according to CBS Austin. Armstrong is represented by Geoffrey Puryear, Rick Cofer, and Elizabeth Duggan.

October 30, 2023: The jury selection for Armstrong's trial began as scheduled today. There will be no live TV coverage: Court TV will only be recording opening statements, closing arguments, and the verdict.

According to Fox 7, Judge Brenda Kennedy told potential jurors, “You need to be able to leave any preconceived notions outside the courtroom.” Many were dismissed due to preformed opinions about the case.

By the end of the day, a jury of eight women and six men had been selected. Opening statements will begin on Wednesday.

Get Caught Up

After her return to the U.S., Armstrong was charged with murder in the first degree, to which she pleaded not guilty in July. Last October during Armstrong’s first pre-trial hearing, the defense team worked to discredit evidence gathered when she was questioned immediately after Wilson’s death in May. The trial was originally set for October 2022, then pushed to June 2023, and finally, to October 2023. Since her arrest, Armstrong has remained in police custody with a bail bond set at $3.5 million.

Will Armstrong’s escape attempt earlier this month come up during the trial? Former Travis County Prosecutor Alan Bennet told KXAN that it’s “ultimately up to a judge to decide whether the escape attempt is admissible in court.” KXAN also reported that the state filed a request for records related to her jail, disciplinary, mental health and medical history dating back to mid-September.

Court TV reported last week that separate charges related to the escape—specifically, escape causing bodily injury—will be addressed in another hearing in November.

It appears Armstrong’s escape attempt was pre-planned

More details have emerged regarding her escape attempt, and it’s become more clear that the escape was pre-planned rather than a spur-of-the-moment attempt. According to Court TV, Armstrong was wearing thermal tights under her striped prison garb, and planned to try to disguise herself after fleeing. Footage from the jail also showed her “running, doing squats, and yoga throughout her dayroom and recreation time,” suggesting she was preparing to flee, and in her cell, officers found a metal pen with the pin broken off, which may have been how she was able to remove her handcuffs.

Her legs were unrestrained during the doctor visit she was at prior to her escape attempt, due to the nature of the visit: a leg injury she had complained about. Court TV noted that Armstrong had put in a “medical request restricting the use of leg restraints.”

