This under-$100 purse, adored by supermodel Gigi Hadid, makes the perfect gift

Sometimes a hot celeb trend fizzles as quickly as it sparks because it simply isn't practical or relatable. But the stars have aligned this time to bring us the perfect little bag! Stylish celebrities from supermodels Gigi Hadid (above) and Hailey Bieber to actress Megan Fox have been spotted showing off their Gabbis! Now we totally want one too. Don't you?

You may be thinking, Well, if they have it, it must be a thousand-dollar bag. Nope. The JW Pei Gabbi Vegan Leather Handbag is just $80 at Amazon, and it's available in 15 colors: including neutrals, brights and even fall and winter-appropriate jewel tones. Plus, it's price point makes it an awesome gift for the fashionista in your life.

We'll have what Gigi Hadid is having! (Photos: Getty; Amazon)

This wee ruched shoulder bag with the adorable scrunchie-style strap will upgrade any outfit and keep your essentials close, whether you're out running errands or headed to a swanky dinner. And with its reinforced sides and paneled bottom, it's made to last.

Lasting beauty

Savvy shoppers who beat us to the punch have given the Gabbi a stellar 4.6 rating and glowing reviews.

"This handbag is feminine and elegant," said one five-star reviewer. "The exterior is as smooth as silk and the curled handle is a delightful change from ordinary straps. A hidden magnet snaps it shut. It's very well made...has plenty of room for holding creds, phone, mirror, tissues. I wore it with a beige and black dress and I received so many compliments!"

Another megafan said, "I'm obsessed! This bag is so gorgeous in person. The quality is amazing."

It may be a neutral, but it totally stands out. (Photo: Amazon)

Eco-friendly design

Vegan-chic is also on-trend, and this bag was made using premium vegan leather and recycled plastic. Customers say this bag does it well:

"Darling little purse!" said one pleased shopper. "Love that it’s vegan, but doesn’t look cheap in any way!" Another added: "Absolutely gorgeous! So soft and feels like leather. The color is beautiful and the detailing is great."

