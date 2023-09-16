JW Anderson SS24 Came To play...with Clay

JW Anderson's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was a schooling in craft. Expanding on LOEWE's Polly Pocket and Sims silhouettes, Jonathan Anderson unveiled a new structured mold in the form of sturdy, clay-inspired garments. The clay motif was initiated as a red haring in the show invitation, as the brand gifted attendees a block of clay the day before the show. Always one to play with proportions, curvature and draping, JW Anderson proves, once again, "Plainness that is not so plain."

Read on to hear the need-to-know from the show.

WHERE: The runway took place in London's Roundhouse venue which is home to the city's most eclectic offering of concerts, theater shows and events. The runway setup was paired back compared to previous seasons, allowing the bold SS24 garments to take center stage.

WHO: Among the attendees were Charlie XCX, Sex Education and Dr. Who's Ncuti Gatwa, Chloe Cherry and, of course, Jonathan Anderson's muse Taylor Russell.

JW Anderson, SS24, London Fashion Week, Charlie XCX, Clay

TOUCH: The fabrics and materials used in the collection demonstrate the pragmatism in playfulness. The graceful integration of glistening beads resulted in dresses with intricate pockets, capturing a timeless essence of craft. Bomber jackets were overflowing with feathers while trousers were adorned with feather boa belts. Adding to the element of play with material, plastic bags paraded down the runway in the form of tops and trousers.

JW Anderson, SS24, London Fashion Week, Charlie XCX, Clay



HEAR: A show set to the beat of airy pop and a heap of audience cheers at the finale.

TASTE: While much of the garments suggested exaggerated silhouettes, the footwear brought an ease of wear perfect for the spring/summer season. Knitted flats and leather sandals walked the runway in muted tones. While a Clark's inspired heel gave us a feeling of elevated park-to-party dressing.

