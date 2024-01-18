'It just seemed like such a great fit,' Green Bay-area youth gym to open a child care

Madison Lammert, Appleton Post-Crescent
ASHWAUBENON — Families in the Green Bay area will soon have another child care option, one that’s a bit different from other preschool programs.

Fusion Athletics, 999 Ashwaubenon St., a youth sports gym, plans to open a child care and preschool later this month, pending final steps in the state licensing process. The child care and preschool program will be part of Fusion Athletics larger Learning Academy, which it hopes will also serve school-age children starting this summer. In total, it could provide 40 child care slots to the community.

The preschool and child care program will serve children ages 2½ to 4. Its "Pave the Way" program, for those 2½ to 3½ years old, will focus on education fundamentals, social skills and physical activity. The preschool program for ages 3½ to 4 will build on such skills while putting more emphasis on subjects like language, math and science. At the same time, being set at a youth gym allows for more physical activities to be included in the curriculum than traditional classroom settings.

"It's exciting to have the opportunity to build those values of self-esteem and confidence at a younger age than what we typically see (children in our athletic programming), along with teaching them the typical preschool curriculum of letters, numbers, shapes, science and math," said Melissa Brauer, owner and program director of Fusion Athletics.

A toy train set is set up at the Fusion Athletics Learning Academy in Ashwaubenon. Owner Melissa Brauer saw a community need for more child care options and decided to put her facility to use during hours when most of Fusion's athletes were in school. The Learning Academy, which will offer up to 40 slots, is expected to open before winter's end.
New space, community need made Fusion Athletics' Learning Academy a reality

Since it started 12 years ago as an all star cheer gym, Fusion Athletics evolved to "focus on the whole athlete," Brauer said, by adding tumbling, tiny tumbling and ninja warrior training, as well as birthday parties and events. But, she said, they still felt like they didn't have much programming for children younger than 4.

At the same time, Brauer and her staff constantly hear talk about child care struggles: It's hard to find and, when it can be secured, it's often unaffordable. Some Fusion Athletics' parents have talked about switching their work hours to minimize the amount of child care they need, and some have turned to friends and family to provide care when they can't find an opening at a local child care business.

This, combined with wanting to serve younger children more, got Brauer thinking about starting a child care and preschool program of Fusion's own. As a youth sports gym, most programming is in the evenings when children are out of school. That means much of the gym is unused during the day. Brauer decided that starting a child care was the perfect way to maximize Fusion's space. Brauer hired two teachers, both with early childhood education backgrounds, to help start the child care and design its curriculum. As more children enroll, she will hire more teachers.

"It just seemed like it would be such a great fit," she said. "Because we have so much space and we have so much knowledge in training athletes on and off the mat, we knew it would be a great addition to our programming."

Focus of Learning Academy to be kindergarten readiness, students to get unique play opportunities

Fusion Athletics carved out a portion of this open space for its child care, separated from other parts by half walls. The enclave is complete with tiny chairs and tables, a dramatic play area where children can dress up and a reading nook.

"It looks like we have a preschool inside our gym," Brauer said, explaining this unorthodox structure has its benefits: the more space, the more opportunities for the children to get up and moving.

The Fusion Athletics Learning Academy is seen on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Fusion Athletics in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Owner Melissa Brauer saw a community need for more child care options, and decided to put her facility to use during hours when most of Fusion's athletes were in school. The Learning Academy, which will offer up to 40 slots, is expected to open before winter's end. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Credit: Tork Mason, USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin)

In addition to outside play, the children will have daily designated inside "music and movement" time, which can include activities like yoga and tumbling — and use the gym's vast equipment.

"We live in a community where sometimes there are days upon days where it's too cold to go outside," Brauer said. "We have all this space where we can bring the tricycles inside, we have parachutes, we have tumbling mats, we have all the things that can emulate the vigorous activity that they get outside, inside."

The core of the Learning Academy's curriculum, Brauer said, is getting children ready for kindergarten. Each month, Learning Academy students will enjoy two themes and focus on related colors, shapes, letters, numbers, math and science concepts and more. For example, February’s themes are "All About Me" — as children and teachers get to know each other — and Valentine’s Day. Accordingly, the color is pink and the shape is a heart.

Felt play mats are seen on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Fusion Athletics Learning Academy in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Owner Melissa Brauer saw a community need for more child care options, and decided to put her facility to use during hours when most of Fusion's athletes were in school. The Learning Academy, which will offer up to 40 slots, is expected to open before winter's end. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Credit: Tork Mason, USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin)

During some parts of the day, such as circle time and calendar time, the “Pave the Way” students will be separated from the older preschool students, as the concepts taught during this time vary by age. Other parts of the day, such as craft or snack time, the age groups may combine — a practice Brauer has found valuable in the world of gymnastics.

“We’ve noticed over the years with our classes that are based on skill level, not age level, that (both age groups) learn from each other,” Brauer said. “The youngers learn from the olders by example, and then the older kids learn teaching, conversations and empathy from the younger kids, so it’s a really great opportunity for them to grow.”

For more information about the Learning Academy, visit fusionathleticsgb.com/learning-academy. There are currently part-time and full-time spots available. To book a tour, visit the website.

Fusion Athletics, pending licensing, will also offer school-age programming for 5- to 12 year-olds starting this summer. This will include a summer program and drop-in care when school is not in session, such as during holiday breaks. Information on school-age programming can also be found on their website.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 'It just seemed like such a great fit,' Green Bay-area youth gym to open a child care

