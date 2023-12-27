Just the Secret to Scoring Designer Bags for $500 or Less



No denying it—designer bags are expensive. A super chic one will usually set you back $1k or more—and that's if you're lucky. But you actually are lucky, because you stumbled upon this page, where you'll learn some tips for scoring very name droppy logos without breaking the bank.

First thing to know when you're looking for affordable or cheaper designer bags is which designers' names have a ton of cache, but don't have super high prices. J.W. Pei, a brand worn in many a celebrity street style photo, has bags for less than $100 and sometimes less than even $50, always in super trendy silhouettes and colors. Staud also has a ton of au current styles, usually for less than $200. In that $200-$300 range, you've got ultra hot Telfar bags, crystal creations by Clio Peppiat, and eclectic, vintage-inspired designs by Brandon Blackwood. Then, you have some slightly splurge-ier brands, like Strathberry (worn by many a British royal) or Coach (which went viral on TikTok) that'll take a second to save for, but won't thwart your next vacation.

To get new designer items at a discount, you'll want to head to a site like Saks Off Fifth, where you can plug in your favorite labels and see markdowns anywhere from 15 to 50 percent.



But the best tip, and also the cutest one, is to look for mini bags, which are often the least expensive bags made by any designer brand, just by virtue of the fact that they're so small. Despite this, they often fit more than you expect and pack a real punch from an outfit statement perspective. Wins all around, if you ask me.

If you're on board with all of the above, take a quick glance below at some very affordable, very chic options, ranging from $64 to $500.

The best affordable designer bags for women of 2024:

And, if you can't get enough of designer bags at the moment, why not take a second to learn how to shop for second-hand designer bags? Another great way to score luxe brands for way less.

Elyse Leather & Rattan Top Handle Bag in White

Ok now this white and rattan stunner is almost an absolute requirement for your next warm-weather vacation, wouldn't you say?

Shop Now Elyse Leather & Rattan Top Handle Bag in White nordstrom.com $250.00

Quartz bead-embellished tulle shoulder bag

Clio Peppiatt's known for sparkly, crystal-embellished designs, usually in fun themes like stars and moons, or sun and clouds. You may have taken notice of this brand when Taylor Swift wore a glitzy midnight blue mini dress to her birthday shenanigans this year. But don't sleep on the designer's bags either. As you can see, they're just as statement-making as the dresses for a night on the town.

Shop Now Quartz bead-embellished tulle shoulder bag net-a-porter.com $392.44

Mini Rachel Croc Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag

For all your trendy '90s inspired 'fits, please consider a bag from By Far. They've got you covered with baguette bags in every color under the sun, but we're partial to this chocolate brown style with a heavy metal chain detail.

Shop Now Mini Rachel Croc Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag saksoff5th.com $209.99

TOMMY BEADED BAG PATCHWORK SHERBET

Staud made a huge impact on those of us who are obsessed with purses a few years back with a see-through tote that came with a cute inner leather pouch. But recently, they've added this adorable shoulder bag style in a ton of attention-grabbing patterns and styles, usually with beaded embellishments or sequins that make them so fun for an evening bag.

Shop Now TOMMY BEADED BAG PATCHWORK SHERBET staud.clothing $350.00

Mini top-handle Bag

Tory Burch is classic, and you can't get more timeless than a black patent leather top handle bag. This piece will be a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Shop Now Mini top-handle Bag farfetch.com $380.00

Ace Mini Leather Crossbody Bag in Oat at Nordstrom

Looking for an everyday bag that'll go with absolutely every outfit you could possibly think of? Well, here you go. This one from the Edinburgh brand known for being carried by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, features the label's statement gold bar as a front flap closure that really sets it apart.

Shop Now Ace Mini Leather Crossbody Bag in Oat at Nordstrom nordstrom.com $495.00

Diesel Small 1DR Metallic Crossbody Bag

Now for a mini bag with high shine that'll pack a punch to any look you add it to.

Shop Now Diesel Small 1DR Metallic Crossbody Bag farfetch.com $375.00

Ganni Braided Crossbody Bag

I'm a sucker for any kinds of tassels or fringe, so this netted pink situation from Ganni is an absolute yes from me, especially at that price.

Shop Now Ganni Braided Crossbody Bag saksoff5th.com $249.99

Small Puff Shopper in Chocolate

Get your hands on the hottest designer tote in town, except this time, in a chic, winter-appropriate puffer style and in a rich, neutral brown that'll pair nicely with just about anything.

Shop Now Small Puff Shopper in Chocolate telfar.net $200.00

The Small Tote bag

I know you've seen this particular Marc Jacobs "The Tote Bag" bag absolutely everywhere, but did you know you can get it for less than $200? Well, now you do.

Shop Now The Small Tote bag farfetch.com $175.00

Le Chiquito leather mini bag

French designer Jacquemus was one of the first to make the mini bag cool, so naturally one landed right here, on this list.

Shop Now Le Chiquito leather mini bag farfetch.com $500.00

Pilar Hobo | Black & White

A contrasting black and white bag that you can wear on the shoulder or across the body and with enough room to actually fit everything you want to bring? Say less.

Shop Now Pilar Hobo | Black & White santosbymonica.com $395.00

Cult Gaia Print Mini Clutch

The ultimate evening clutch can be yours for less than $400!

Shop Now Cult Gaia Print Mini Clutch saksoff5th.com $279.99

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20

The pillow version of this bag went viral on TikTok, but if you're in the mood for something a little more subdued, this option is a fabulous pick.

Shop Now Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 coach.com $350.00

JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag (Beige)

This celeb favorite bag was already on the affordable side (especially for celeb-approved items), but it's also on sale right now! Run, don't walk!

Shop Now JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag (Beige) amazon.com $79.99

Sea Shell leather-trimmed raffia tote

For real, a raffia bag like this might actually might inspire me to take a beach vacation, stat.

Shop Now Sea Shell leather-trimmed raffia tote net-a-porter.com $390.00

