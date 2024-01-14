Just Musing: Winter's wrath, school drop off, and a health warning

Funny isn’t it how folks pretty much beg for snow in December and then, when snow rolls in like it has this January, they are hoping it goes away soon. That and the cold that came with it. But hang on. If my memory serves me correctly, February always seemed like the coldest month and the one with the most snow as I was growing up.

I also remember walking to school bundled up with snow boots, snow pants, hat, gloves, scarf and coat. It took 5 minutes to take everything off and hang up in the coat room. Most families only had one car so there was no mommy driving the kiddos to school.

In today’s world, moms, grandmas, baby sitters or whomever drives children to school, wait in line to get to the drop off spot to unload and then vice versa in the afternoon for pickup. I found out the hard way that you do not unload a child until you get to the drop off spot when dropping off a great-grandchild.

There are also different drop off and pickup times for different classes. For my granddaughter, that means getting back in line to pick up the second child that is dismissed 10 minutes later. I know the powers that be thought they found the perfect formula but have they ever been on sight to see the actual chaos morning and afternoon?

Tomorrow (Jan. 15) is Martin Luther King Day. The third Monday of January came up fast this year. It is also a federal holiday meaning that all government offices, most state offices and some local offices in addition to banks, etc. will be closed. If you have business to take care, I suggest you phone ahead to see if they are observing the holiday.

Back when my kids were teens and they had a holiday, they headed to the mall to hang out with their friends or took in a movie. I’m not sure if today’s teen leave their iPad or games long enough to socialize with friends.

My late husband and I and several of our friends used to cruise the Caribbean a week every January to escape the cold in Ohio. I remember returning to the airport in Columbus one year to find most vehicles stuck in the parking lot from the thawing and freezing of the snow.

Cruise ships are experiencing difficult travel this year and have had to abort many planned ports due to the weather. To say I'm glad I haven’t been on one of them is an understatement. I can’t imagine the turbulence. The worst experience on a cruise ship I remember is a family cruise one summer to Nova Scotia. Crossing the Bay of Fundy was not a fun time with waves as high as nearly 50 feet at times. Most of us experienced upset stomachs.

I have two friends who are going into their third week of RSV and COVID. They are on antibiotics for the RSV and also on oxygen. Chicken that I am, I porch-dropped some homemade chicken and noodle soup to them. No way did I want to walk into that.

So let me just say this - COVID is still around, and although medical personnel are saying it’s milder than previous strains, it can affect everyone differently. Sore throat, hacking cough and body aches appear to be onset symptoms for most. If you or your child have any symptoms, seek medical attention and then isolate yourself until improved.

Let me leave you with this quotation by Morgan Spurlock: “Sorry, there’s no magical bullet. You gotta eat healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.”

I like that quote. I’m sure we’ve all heard the old adage "you are what you eat." I also realize food prices are quite expensive right now but for your health find a way to include at least one fruit every day — even if it’s a small glass of Sunny D.

Until next week, be safe, eat healthy and be kind.

Brenda Donegan is a former Marion Star staffer. She may be reached at brendadonegan55@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ohio winter, cruises and COVID