Just Musing: Christmas traditions and spreading good cheer

As you read this on Sunday, it is Christmas Eve Day. Some families will gather for dinner, then go to candlelight Christmas Eve services at their chosen house of worship and then open gifts around the family tree. Others may have exchanged gifts earlier in the day and even more will probably wait until Monday for their Christmas merriment.

I remember watching my children when they were small tearing open packages and either being really excited or “just okay” with what they had just opened. Christmas is so magical for children. When I was a child, we usually got one or maybe two toys and any other gifts were clothing which we usually needed after a growth spurt between the beginning of the school year and Christmas.

But among the excitement of children, there are many folks who are or will be alone for the holiday. Their family may live in another state or a long distance away, some such medical personnel, first responders and law enforcement will have to work on the holiday, airport personnel or other professions. If it should snow, then highway workers will be called to plow the roads to keep you safe.

And then there is the oft known family estrangement that prevents the family gathering together. Children of divorced parents are often victims of such estrangement if the custodial parent chooses to keep the other parent and his or her family at bay.

A small gesture to warm your heart

If you see or know of someone alone, especially a senior citizen, would you consider taking them a plate of your dinner? They don’t eat a lot so a spoon or two of each food you are enjoying won’t — or shouldn’t — be missed. That small gesture will warm your heart — and theirs. Even if you don’t have a traditional dinner, I’m sure that older friend or neighbor will appreciate and enjoy the offer.

Often during the Christmas and New Year holidays, many folks gather for parties that may include alcohol. I’ve been known in the past to show up at a party with a couple of bottles of sparkling grape juice. It has the fizz, is a tad bitter but no alcohol. Let me just say, if you plan to imbibe, have a designated driver or other plan to get home safely.

Whatever or however you spend the holiday, I hope you take the time to read the story in Luke 2 of the Bible which details the birth of the Christ child and why we celebrate Christmas.

And before I forget it, I picked up a few personal hygiene items to drop off at a nearby nursing facility to distribute to patients they knew would be alone and was denied entry. They are on lockdown due to COVID. It’s still with us, folks. Practice good hygiene and be cautious in areas filled with people.

Let me leave you with this quotation by William Thomas Ellis: “It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air.”

Until next week. Be safe and be kind. Merry Christmas!

Bernadette Donegan is a former Marion Star staffer. She may be reached at brendadonegan55@gmail.com.

