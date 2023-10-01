Just Musing: A Buckeye victory, COVID and transportation headaches

I’m just going to say it and get it over with. What a game! Have you ever seen Ryan Day so worked up and wordy?The game was stressful on the nerves and heart, but that’s what the Buckeyes found with seconds to spare — heart. In my opinion, the fact that Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field was not why we won. It was pure heart and grit. And it played out. Now, if they can just keep the same drive and energy throughout the rest of the season.

As I sit in Dulles Airport writing this, I’m feeling some the same frustration. My plane has been delayed twice already, and if we get in the air as scheduled now, set down in Columbus will mean driving home in the dark. I’m sitting at the gate along with about 60 other folks. According to United, our flight crew was making its way from Detroit here to take us to Columbus.

COVID concerns

As I look around, folks are reading, looking at their phones and laptops, yawning, sleeping and just looking out in space. About a dozen of us have donned N95 masks in hopes to avoid COVID.

Speaking of COVID, I phoned my primary care physician to inquire about the new booster and could I get it along with my flu shot or should I space them out. She said I could get them both the same day, so that is my decision — two for one.

As my daughter drove me to the airport, we had to take a different route than usual. The highway department shut down a main highway connecting Virginia, Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia to try to steady the side of the mountain from falling rocks. I understand there have been numerous incidents involving the rock falling onto the highway causing damage to cars, accidents and near accidents.

Folks have posted on social media about the amount of traffic backups, sometimes standstills and numerous accidents as folks are traveling on lesser known roads to make the trip. The one hour drive has translated to two-and-a-half or more since the closure of the highway at rush hour, which runs from about 6-10 a.m. and 2-7 p.m.

My son-in-law works for the federal government and lives about 70 miles from the office. He works from home when not traveling and only has to go to the office about once a month. He left at 3 a.m. this morning and left the office to return home at noon. I told him that if I were still of a working age that would be enough to prompt me to quit my job.

Back to COVID, I’m seeing and hearing reports of areas with large numbers of the disease being reported. My daughter coaches volleyball and they have canceled games because so many teams in the league couldn’t field a full team. So once again, it is time to get vigilant about sanitizing everything — door knobs, countertops, back packs, hands and more.

Let me leave you with this quotation by Frank Farian: “I say it’s always best to make what you can of a bad situation.” I’m still smiling but I don’t know for how much longer.

Until next week. Be safe and be kind.

Brenda Donegan is a former Marion Star staffer. She may be reached at brendadonegan55@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: A Buckeye comeback, COVID and travel delays