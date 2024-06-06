‘They just make you happy.’ Where to find freebies & deals on National Donut Day

Donut lovers, it’s a day made just for you.

National Donut Day is celebrated this year on June 7 through deals for free, discounted or specialty-flavored donuts at several Lexington donut stores.

Americans have celebrated National Donut Day on the first Friday in June since 1938 to recognize The Salvation Army Donut Lassies. These women established field bases and provided materials and baked goods to World War I soldiers. The Donut Lassies are credited with popularizing the treat in the U.S. after the war ended.

“Everyone just loves donuts,” Luis Wilhite, North Lime Coffee & Donuts barista and donut engineer, said. “They just make you happy.”

Here’s where you can get a donut in Lexington to celebrate National Donut Day.

North Lime Coffee & Donuts

North Lime Coffee & Donuts is featuring specialty menu items for the holiday including gluten-friendly French toast and “raspstachio”, a pistachio cake donut with raspberry cream cheese icing and raspberry drizzle, at both Lexington locations.

A vegan blackberry-filled donut is additionally featured at the Limestone location and a vegan glazed blueberry donut is also available at the Clays Mill location.

It is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 W Loudon Ave. Suite 160 and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3101 Clays Mill Road #300a.

Spalding’s Bakery

Spalding’s Bakery is making extra donuts to keep up with the expected demand. It is not doing any specific specials, but its popular glazed yeast donuts and the rest of the regular menu Lexington has loved since 1929 is available.

It is is open from 6:30 a.m. to noon at 760 Winchester Road.

Spalding’s Bakery hand-cut doughnuts have been a Lexington favorite for more than 80 years. The recipe for its dough or honey glaze is a family secret.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage at all locations nationwide while supplies last.

It is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1306 South Broadway, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2213 Versailles Road from 5 a.m. to 7p.m., at 316 E New Circle Road and Blue Grass Airport from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parlor Doughnuts

Parlor Doughnuts has teased donut deals for the holiday on their Instagram but hasn’t yet said what they are. Last year, Parlor Doughnuts offered a free donut with the purchase of at least one regular donut for loyalty members. Its usual variety of flavors is available, such as maple bacon, cookies and cream and bourbon caramel donuts.

It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 630 Euclid Ave. Suite 150.

OMG Donuts

OMG Donuts is giving customers an extra glazed donut with the purchase of a dozen donuts, known as a baker’s dozen.

It is open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3449 Buckhorn Dr.

The doughnut case at OMG Donuts in Lexington, Ky, May 24, 2022 displays glazed, long john’s cake and other types of breakfast treats.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut, excluding limited-time-only donuts, all day as well as a $2 dozen of original glazed donuts with the purchase of any dozen.

It is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. at 2893 Richmond Road.

Donut World

Donut World is not doing anything special for the holiday, but its regular menu of over 20 donut flavors is available.

It is open from 5 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1395 W Main St.

Donut Days Bakery

Donut Days Bakery is offering its usual special: Two free donuts with the purchase of 10.

It is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 185 Southland Drive.

Robin Murphy decorates strawberry sprinkle yeast donuts at Donut Days Bakery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Lexington Kentucky. The bakery is preparing for an influx of customers on Friday in celebration of National Donut Day.

Frank’s Donuts

Frank’s Donuts will offer their usual selection of donuts.

It is open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 549 E Third St.