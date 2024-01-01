Just dropped: Target’s new spring Hearth & Hand collection with Chip and Joanna Gaines

Easy refresh: Target’s spring Hearth & Hand collection has everything you need to get your home in order.

As a home editor, Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (created in collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines' home and lifestyle brand Magnolia) is one of my favorite sources for nabbing high-end kitchen items and other home goods at a fraction of the typical designer cost. And this season, the brand is releasing one of its most exciting curations yet, just in time for getting your home organized (plus, what space couldn’t benefit from a few updates?).

Whether you’re looking to hunker down for cozy season or get ahead of spring cleaning, to make small changes or bigger upgrades, the Hearth & Hand spring collection has you covered with a fresh supply of beautiful, affordable finds. Read on for some of my top kitchen, dining, bedding and decorating picks (and don’t forget the furniture!) for nesting, hosting and gifting this season and beyond (full collection here).

Kitchen and dining

Target Offset Plaid & Stripe Kitchen Towels, 2-Piece First up: these adorable striped towels, which serve as an easy way to refresh a kitchen and can be tapped for cleaning, serving, trivets, placemats (I’ve even used their towels as a sustainable and stylish way to wrap gifts). Available in tan/natural, green/natural and gray/cream for $10 a set (or only $5 a piece, the cost of two paper towel rolls or one gift bag). $10 at Target

Target Plaid & Stripe Potholder Set, 2-Piece Chic pot holders can run upwards of $50 at premium home goods stores, and this mix-and-match set offers the high-end look at a fraction of the typical cost (less than $5 a pop). Scoop up this coordinating oven mitt to complete the look. $9 at Target

Target Ribbed Stoneware Serving Bowls with Wood Lids, 2-Piece Form meets function in these eye-catching serving bowls, which bring color and texture to the table and feature wooden lids for added coverage and warmth. Rely on them for everything from salads to pastas and even table decor (just add your favorite fruits, plants or accents). The brand also has natural wood bowls for a simpler style. $40 at Target

Target Wooden Paddle Serving Board with Handle Hearth & Hand’s wood paddles are among my go-tos for serving charcuterie spreads, pizzas and more. Scoop up the light wood version, shown, for smaller to medium noshes, and consider this longer paddle for bigger parties and appetites (they both have holes for easily hanging from a hook, preserving cabinet storage and adding visual interest to your space). $20 at Target

Target Natural Jute Braided Table Runner, 20"x90" A table runner is another great way to bring new life to a tabletop and create a layer of defense against hot plates. The jute option adds an earthy touch to minimalistic settings while the tan/blush and green/natural plaid versions add a pop of subtle pattern to your everyday. $25 at Target

Target Marble Salt and Pepper Shakers, 3-Piece Get the marble look for less with this sleek salt and pepper shaker set, which will complement both traditional and contemporary dinnerware and includes a mini wood display. Bonus points if you grab the matching marble coasters , which also come with a wood base. $15 at Target

Bedding and bath

Target Over-the-Side Wired Bathtub Caddy If you’re looking to really lap it up, look no further than this brass caddy, which attaches to the side of the bath for keeping your soap, loofah and any other essentials close by. There’s also an extendable version for when you need a little extra surface space for a book or other supplies. $20 at Target

Target Rectangular Bathroom Vanity Pivot Mirror, 22"x30" This modern rectangular vanity mirror — available with a Brass or Black finish — rivals those I’ve seen from other designers at a mere fraction of the cost. I also like how it pivots for greater accessibility (and if you still don’t have a magnifying mirror, now is your chance). $90 at Target

Target Fluted Brass Bathroom Waste Basket If your bathroom trash can is looking a little frumpy (or grungy), this fluted brass waste basket will prove a welcome replacement while adding a hint of glamour. Consider throwing in the matching tissue box for even more pizzazz. $25 at Target

Lighting and decor

Target Pleated Brass Round Wall Mirror, 20-Inch For an art deco flair, it doesn’t get much better than this pleated brass mirror with antique finish, which looks like it was straight out of the gilded era. (This rectangular mirror is another good option for a wider space or minimalistic taste.) $60 at Target

Target Natural Woven Storage Basket, Medium Streamline any space with these woven storage baskets, available in three different sizes and perfect for stowing everything — from blankets and kitchen essentials to books and grooming products — in style. (I also like these metal walls and standing wood racks for keeping coats off of the furniture and floors.) $30 at Target

Rugs and furniture

Target Wooden Round Nested Coffee Tables, 2-Piece These versatile nesting tables — made of gorgeous aged oak — can be used separately, side-by-side or stacked, depending on the rest of your furniture setup and current need. They’re especially great for smaller spaces and design chameleons who like to switch up the room. $300 at Target