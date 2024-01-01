Just dropped: Target’s new spring Hearth & Hand collection with Chip and Joanna Gaines
Shop our editor picks, including an exclusive Stanley collab, stylish kitchenware and storage, cozy bedding, bath, decor and more.
As a home editor, Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (created in collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines' home and lifestyle brand Magnolia) is one of my favorite sources for nabbing high-end kitchen items and other home goods at a fraction of the typical designer cost. And this season, the brand is releasing one of its most exciting curations yet, just in time for getting your home organized (plus, what space couldn’t benefit from a few updates?).
Offset Plaid & Stripe Kitchen Towels, 2-Piece
Plaid & Stripe Potholder Set, 2-Piece
Stoneware Berry Bowl Set, 2-Count
Ribbed Stoneware Serving Bowls with Wood Lids, 2-Piece
Wooden Paddle Serving Board with Handle
Natural Jute Coiled Charger Placemat, 15-Inch
Natural Jute Braided Table Runner, 20"x90"
Marble Salt and Pepper Shakers, 3-Piece
Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler, 40-Ounce
Mini Grid Stitch Comforter Bedding Set, 3-Piece, Queen
Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
Hidden Stripe Terry Bath Towel
Over-the-Side Wired Bathtub Caddy
Rectangular Bathroom Vanity Pivot Mirror, 22"x30"
Fluted Brass Bathroom Waste Basket
Clear Glass Pampas Knob-Lid Jar Candle, 5-Wick, 28-Ounce
Milk Glass Flush Mount Celling Light
Floral Sketch Framed Wall Art, 2-Count, 6"x8"
Pleated Brass Round Wall Mirror, 20-Inch
Natural Woven Storage Basket, Medium
Border Stripe Welcome Coir Doormat, 18"x30"
Wide Border Stripe Handmade Woven Area Rug, 2'4"x7'
Wooden Round Nested Coffee Tables, 2-Piece
Industrial Wood & Steel Dining Chairs, 2-Count
Whether you’re looking to hunker down for cozy season or get ahead of spring cleaning, to make small changes or bigger upgrades, the Hearth & Hand spring collection has you covered with a fresh supply of beautiful, affordable finds. Read on for some of my top kitchen, dining, bedding and decorating picks (and don’t forget the furniture!) for nesting, hosting and gifting this season and beyond (full collection here).
Kitchen and dining
First up: these adorable striped towels, which serve as an easy way to refresh a kitchen and can be tapped for cleaning, serving, trivets, placemats (I’ve even used their towels as a sustainable and stylish way to wrap gifts). Available in tan/natural, green/natural and gray/cream for $10 a set (or only $5 a piece, the cost of two paper towel rolls or one gift bag).
Chic pot holders can run upwards of $50 at premium home goods stores, and this mix-and-match set offers the high-end look at a fraction of the typical cost (less than $5 a pop). Scoop up this coordinating oven mitt to complete the look.
There are few kitchen items more quaint than a berry bowl (just ask Contributing Shopping Editor Libby Sentz) and this green and blush stoneware set from the latest Hearth & Hand collection is about as charming — and affordable! — as they come. There’s also a larger bowl with a carrying handle for washing and preparing bigger bounties.
Form meets function in these eye-catching serving bowls, which bring color and texture to the table and feature wooden lids for added coverage and warmth. Rely on them for everything from salads to pastas and even table decor (just add your favorite fruits, plants or accents). The brand also has natural wood bowls for a simpler style.
Hearth & Hand’s wood paddles are among my go-tos for serving charcuterie spreads, pizzas and more. Scoop up the light wood version, shown, for smaller to medium noshes, and consider for bigger parties and appetites (they both have holes for easily hanging from a hook, preserving cabinet storage and adding visual interest to your space).
Chargers can add up, especially when you’re purchasing for the whole table and the materials are well-made. This coiled jute option creates a breezy aesthetic on a budget (at $5 each, you’re looking at only $30 for a family of six). Check out the bleached version for a lighter option, and consider some wood napkin rings for the finishing touch.
A table runner is another great way to bring new life to a tabletop and create a layer of defense against hot plates. The jute option adds an earthy touch to minimalistic settings while the and plaid versions add a pop of subtle pattern to your everyday.
Get the marble look for less with this sleek salt and pepper shaker set, which will complement both traditional and contemporary dinnerware and includes a mini wood display. Bonus points if you grab the , which also come with a wood base.
Take the Magnolia look on the go thanks to Hearth & Hand’s latest partnership with Stanley. Their collaboration features , and more for staying hydrated — or caffeinated — at home and on the road (I’m currently loving the Restful Green shade, shown).
Bedding and bath
A complete (and very chic) gingham comforter set for under $100? Yes, please! Opt for Twilight Taupe for a light update or Railroad Gray for a slightly bolder modern farmhouse vibe ( is another good option for those who prefer stripes).
Chunky knit throws have been trending for a few seasons now, with some upwards of $200 or more each. This blanket from Hearth & Hand offers a soft, cozy texture in Cream or Light Green (see also: the Waffle Knit Throw Blanket and Lumbar Throw Pillow for added comfort and style).
Turn any ol' bath into a resort with these new terry towels, which look expensive, absorb water quickly and have a lightweight, fluffy feel (and consider throwing in the brand’s new soap dispenser and slat bath mat for added spa appeal).
If you’re looking to really lap it up, look no further than this brass caddy, which attaches to the side of the bath for keeping your soap, loofah and any other essentials close by. There’s also for when you need a little extra surface space for a book or other supplies.
This modern rectangular vanity mirror — available with a Brass or Black finish — rivals those I’ve seen from other designers at a mere fraction of the cost. I also like how it pivots for greater accessibility (and if you still don’t have a magnifying mirror, now is your chance).
If your bathroom trash can is looking a little frumpy (or grungy), this fluted brass waste basket will prove a welcome replacement while adding a hint of glamour. Consider throwing in the matching tissue box for even more pizzazz.
Lighting and decor
Simple, sleek — and it smells like a dream. This five-wick candle with lid, available in several new spring scents, makes every room feel cozy. I also love this petaled candelabra, which I can see selling out soon, for dialing up the drama.
New lighting has the potential to reset the room (not to mention lift the mood). This industrial-style flush mount elevates a table, while Hearth & Hand’s Arch Table Lamp and Arch Floor Lamp are perfect for desks and reading nooks.
Add an artistic touch with these framed floral sketches, which come in a set of two for less than $18 framed and are perfect for the bedroom, bathroom or boudoir. I also tend to like this framed river landscape for the office or living room.
For an art deco flair, it doesn’t get much better than this pleated brass mirror with antique finish, which looks like it was straight out of the gilded era. (This rectangular mirror is another good option for a wider space or minimalistic taste.)
Streamline any space with these woven storage baskets, available in three different sizes and perfect for stowing everything — from blankets and kitchen essentials to books and grooming products — in style. (I also like these metal walls and standing wood racks for keeping coats off of the furniture and floors.)
Rugs and furniture
Extend a warm welcome with this chic — and cheap! — doormat. It will also help check dirt at the door so your floors remain clean ().
A handwoven rug under $70 is pretty rare, and this border-striped runner — available in additional sizes — is perfect for entry- and walkways that are otherwise bare. See also: Natural Cream and Neutral Plaid patterns for another way to protect your floors while layering on the style.
These versatile nesting tables — made of gorgeous aged oak — can be used separately, side-by-side or stacked, depending on the rest of your furniture setup and current need. They’re especially great for smaller spaces and design chameleons who like to switch up the room.
These industrial-style dining chairs, ringing in at just over $100 each, strike the perfect balance between rustic and refined. Hearth & Hand also has a that can be adjusted to fit different counter heights.