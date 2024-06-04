Just because a pet lives indoors, doesn't mean it should skip flea and tick protection

Adam’s Journal

This week, Dr. Jennie Criley, the attending veterinarian at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, graciously interrupted her vacation to answer my question:

So, after almost a year of marriage (and a decade of dating before that), I’m finally selling my place and moving in with my wife. And her cat.

I love February the calico. But I hate fleas (and, for that matter, ticks). Febs never leaves the house, but should she receive regular flea and tick protection anyway?

Dr. Criley Prescribes

The short answer is yes. Even if a cat — or dog — stays inside, fleas and ticks can come to them!

We tend to think of tiny pests hopping a ride on our pets, but humans can also serve as vehicles: We and our guests can carry in the unwanted visitors on clothing. And if there are other household pets that spend time outside, they also can bring in fleas or ticks, which will then hop to the next convenient furry being.

In addition to being itchy annoyances, fleas and ticks can transmit internal parasites to pets, most commonly tapeworms. However, they can also carry serious tick-borne illnesses, which can be life-threatening to pets without treatment.

Finally, cats can develop flea allergies that can make them scratch to the point of damaging their skin and causing secondary infections.

I’m sure you’ve heard that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. That old saying is especially true here, as it’s much easier to prevent a flea infestation in your home than it is to get rid of one. Over the course of a month, 10 female fleas can multiply to — gulp — more than 250,000 under the right conditions!

Modern flea and tick preventatives are safe and effective. Many of them also treat or prevent other parasites, such as heartworm and ear mites.

Work with February’s veterinarian to select the appropriate product for her, and make sure to use it as directed.

And just a note of caution: Cats are not small dogs. Many of the products marketed for dogs aren’t safe for cats. If you stick to the vet’s recommendation, it’s a win for all Cohens, two- and four-legged.

Dr. Jennie Criley is the attending veterinarian at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Adam Cohen is OMRF’s senior vice president and general counsel. February is a cat who doesn’t know what medical research is. Submit your health questions to contact@omrf.org.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Flea and tick protection is needed even if pet stays inside