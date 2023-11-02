Jury finds Howle 'not guilty' of attempted murder

Nov. 2—After deliberating for approximately four hours, a Calhoun County jury of 12 found Rodney Howle 'not guilty' of the attempted murder he was charged with in 2021.

Instead, the jury — composed of six women and six men — found the defendant guilty of the lesser charge of assault 2nd.

In January of 2021, Howle, 53, of Wellington, was charged with the crime after Benny Rowell, 60, had been shot in the face with a .25 caliber pistol during an altercation at a mobile home in the Wellington community of Calhoun County. During that altercation, Rowell, 60, reportedly was striking Howle with his cane prior to Howle pointing the gun at him.

Assistant District Attorney Alan Dees and Defense Attorney Michael Askew declined to comment after Thursday's court preceding.

Judge Timothy Burgess set Howle's bond at 50,000 on the new charge and Howle was immediately taken into custody.

