Junk Jaunt offers curated road trip of vintage shopping this weekend

The She Shack in rural Stratford is one of 22 stops on the Central Iowa Junk Jaunt's 2024 Summer Road Trip.

It’s time for a shopping adventure.

The Central Iowa Junk Jaunt is holding its 16th annual vintage road trip this weekend, featuring 22 stops.

The 2024 Summer Road Trip is a curated vintage shopping trip that highlights small businesses, mostly in small towns.

“It’s a great way to shop local and have a lot of fun doing it,” said Brenda Schwager, founder of the Junk Jaunt. “It really helps small businesses in small communities in central Iowa.”

The Junk Jaunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Thriving for more than a decade

Schwager started the event at her vintage store, JB Kacker, when it was in downtown Gilbert.

Back as an organizer this year, Schwager is also on the map with JB Knacker, which is now in Jewell. She shares a space with her daughter Clare Joens, who owns Gin + Tarnish.

The Junk Jaunt organization presents two events each year, one in the fall and one in late spring or early summer.

The 2024 stops include brick and mortar shops, barns, sheds and outdoor markets. Five locations are also marked as food stops.

For a detailed map, visit centraliowajunkjaunt.com.

Central Iowa Junk Jaunt map for its 2024 Summer Road Trip.

Summer 2024 Junk Jaunt Road Trip stops

Ames

62 Prairie, 57469 260th St.

Dakota Junction, 2222 North Dakota Ave.

Sunny Heights Event Center, 17641 Templeton Road

Boone

Red Barn Rustics, 2007 205th St.

Lincoln View Farm, 1071 X Ave.

Bittersweet Beginnings, 1020 Story St.

Gilbert

Consignment Gallery, 200 E. Matthews Drive

Owl’s Perch, 111 Main St.

Jewell

My Father’s Daughter Vintage, 715 Main St.

DK Quality Goods, 633 Main St.

Textor Sisters’ Mercantile, 629 Main St.

Handcrafted FCD, 627 Main St.

JB Knacker/Gin + Tarnish, 611 Main St.

Juniper & Olive, 632 Main St.

Gravy Home Goods, 630 Main St.

Randall

Hamilton Antiques, 405 Main St.

Stratford countryside

She Shack, 1380 360th St.

Backcountry Winery & Brewery Maker’s Market (closed Sunday), 3533 Fenton Ave.

Story City

Slim’s Country Market, 11563 Highway 69

Silver Chandelier, 526 Broad St.

Antiques Iowa, 1639 Broad St.

Williams

The Talcott Mercantile, 202 Main St.

