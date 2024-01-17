Junk in the trunk? This wildly popular car organizer is only $23 right now
Let's be honest: Your car is a mess. The loose papers, scattered snack wrappers and wayward charging cords snaking across your upholstery — they're befouling your vehicle's interior. You don't have to live like this. A trunk organizer can tidy up the inside of your vehicle and help you easily access stuff when you need it. Amazon shoppers love the Drive Auto Trunk Organizer (it has over 55,000 five-star fans), and it's now over 25% off, just in time for you to get cracking on your New Years resolution to tidy up your ride.
Bonus: You can collapse this trunk and car organizer to half its size when that's all you need, or you can fold it flat and stow it with ease.
Why is this a good deal?
Happily, Amazon has slashed the price of its popular organizer to only $23, down from $30 — a small price to pay to end those embarrassing reveals when you open your trunk.
Why do I need this?
This organizer hangs out in your trunk or on your car seat. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. It's really sturdy and has a reinforced base, so you don't have to stress about it flopping over from the weight of your gear.
One of the coolest things about this organizer is that it easily folds up when you're not using it. (Though, trust us: You'll always be using it.)
Choose among tan, black and gray to find the one that best complements your interior. (Note, however, that this $23 deal applies only to the gray.)
What reviewers say
The Drive Auto Trunk Organizer has over 55,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Here are just a few:
"Finally an organized trunk!" raved one. "It gives me joy to see my trunk so well organized every time I open it up."
"I love this thing. It is super well-made and fits a ton of stuff," said a five-star shopper. "I'm using it basically as an emergency kit. I was able to fit literally anything I need in the event of an emergency, including a change of clothes (with shoes), toiletries, a blanket, makeup and snacks, and I still have room to toss shopping bags in while I'm out so they don't roll around in my trunk."
"Sturdy, decent size. Works great in my car trunk," a happy customer said. "Emergency kit and jumper cables, as well as a tote full of grocery totes. Yes, I have a tote full of totes in my tote."
Another user pointed out that the organizer is handy on road trips, writing, "It was useful to store munching items when we went on a long car trip."
"It would be helpful if the hooks were plastic coated to avoid the squeaking," said this quibbler. "Otherwise, this is a phenomenal product!"
With several sizable compartments, it holds grocery bags, jumper cables and whatever else you need. Handy mesh side pockets to hold your phone, keys, headphones and more.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
