Juneteenth is Wednesday. Here are local weekend events that will celebrate the holiday

Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, is Wednesday, June 19.

Here are some local and regional Juneteenth activities coming up this weekend:

▪ Project Freedom 326 will hold a Juneteenth Unity Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday in Beaufort to showcase the diversity, neighborhoods, businesses and organizations across the city. Beaufort City Councilman Mitchell will serve as grand marshal for the parade, which will take the traditional downtown route. A cookout at Washington Street Park will follow. Project Freedom 326 is a group of Gullah community leaders, parents and small business owners championing the Juneteenth celebration.

▪ The Robert Smalls Men & Women of Action will host the 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day 3-8 p.m. Saturday at 634 Campground Road in Yemassee. This will be a day of cultural performances, historical exhibits, and community dialogues.

▪ A Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom is planned from noon to p.m., Saturday at Penn Center on St. Helena Island. Performances, kids’ activities, arts and crafts and food vendors are planned.

City of Beaufort offices will be closed on Monday because of the federal holiday.