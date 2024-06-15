MUNCIE, Ind. — Juneteenth Muncie invites the community to celebrate freedom, heritage, and unity at the 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 15, from 2-9 p.m. at McCulloch Park.

Admission to the celebration is free.

Juneteenth Muncie celebration

The event will feature free food from 3 to 6 p.m. and a variety of activities — including open mic, prize giveaways, inflatables, cornhole, Delaware County championship wrestling (5 p.m.) and a chess tournament (5:30 p.m.).

There will be food and merchandise vendors, and community tables, offering information about local organizations and services.

Entertainment will be provided by MoJo Gumbo (3 p.m.), Jerome Saton (4:30 p.m.) and Cool Beanz Band (7 p.m.).

"We are thrilled to host this year's Juneteenth celebration, a day dedicated to acknowledging the past and inspiring a brighter future through enjoyment, education and empowerment," said Dorica Waton, event co-chair.

This year's event is presented in partnership with the Indiana Black Expo-Muncie Chapter and Shafer Leadership Academy.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Juneteenth Muncie Celebration planned Saturday at McCulloch Park