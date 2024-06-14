Juneteenth in the Lower Hudson Valley: Events you won't want to miss June 14-16

Communities across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties are ready to celebrate freedom for all this June with dozens of events in time for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth National Independence Day, which falls on Wednesday, June 19, is the anniversary of the day when enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were freed from slavery by the Emancipation Proclamation. Although it has "long been celebrated in the African American community," reads the National Museum of African American History & Culture's website, it was first declared a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

There are so many celebrations happening all month long in the lower Hudson Valley in honor of the day. Read on for a few events happening this weekend you won't want to miss, and stay tuned for more to come.

Juneteenth events in Lower Hudson Valley this weekend

Haverstraw African American Connection's Juneteenth Kickoff

When: 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Where: Village hall, 40 New Main Street, and Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, 41 Clinton Street, Haverstraw.

For more information: Visit the Haverstraw African American Connection's website at thehaac.com.

Greenburgh's 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday.

Where: Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, Greenburgh.

For more information: Visit the town of Greenburgh's website at greenburghny.com.

The Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Live Concert Series featuring Leon & The Peoples

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday.

Where: 71 Water Grant Street, Yonkers.

For more information: Visit yonkersdowntown.com to learn more.

Building Resilience free youth workshops in New Rochelle

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Remington Clubhouse, 1 Remington Place, New Rochelle.

For more information: Visit the event's registration page at bit.ly/3VFmrxn.

4th annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC: Black to the Future in Harlem

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Adam Clayton Powell, Jr state office building, 163 West 125th Street, Harlem.

For more information: Visit the event page at bit.ly/3KHXkE8.

The Haverstraw African American Connection's 9th annual Juneteenth Celebration, Beacon of Hope statue unveiling and Freedom mural reveal

When: 3 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, 41 Clinton Street, Haverstraw.

For more information: Visit the Haverstraw African American Connection's at thehaac.com/juneteenth.

Haverstraw raised the African American flag outside Town Hall on June 16, 2023, in recognition of Juneteenth. From left: Wilbur Aldridge, Mid-Hudson regional director of the NAACP; Nyack NAACP President Nicole Hines; Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard Phillips; and state Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski, D-West Nyack.

Juneteenth Freedom Forever party in Mount Vernon

When: 6 p.m., Saturday.

Where: 119 South 13th Avenue, Mount Vernon.

For more information: Visit the event page at bit.ly/45qwWrL.

Gospel in the Park in Haverstraw

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, 41 Clinton Street, Haverstraw.

For more information: Visit the Haverstraw African American Connection's at thehaac.com/juneteenth.

The Multicultural Diversity and Inclusion Juneteenth Celebration in Ardsley

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Louis Pascone Memorial Park, 638 Ashford Avenue, Ardsley.

For more information: Visit Ardsley's website at ardsleyvillage.com.

The Back to my Roots Juneteenth Celebration in Yonkers

When: 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Riverfront Auditorium and Atrium, Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers.

For more information: Visit the event page at bit.ly/3yX5Hcm.

Village of Pelham's 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Wolfs Lane Park, Pelham.

For more information: Visit the Facebook page for the village of Pelham Council on the Arts.

Samantha Antrum is the community news and outreach reporter for The Journal News/lohud. She reports on cultural and social justice issues and events. You can reach her at santrum@lohud.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: How to celebrate Juneteenth in Lower Hudson Valley NY June 14-16