Juneteenth events in Tri-Cities honor end of slavery, celebrate Black freedom

For Elouise Sparks, planning the annual events for the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program is part of her family story.

Her mother originally helped organize Juneteenth in Pasco when Sparks was a child. And the tradition continues with festivities this weekend and next week.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Federal, state and city facilities and offices will close on Wednesday, June 19.

The holiday commemorates the emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865. It’s a common misconception that all slaves were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

“The main thing is having people come together in unity,” Sparks said. “It’s a multicultural event for everybody.”

Through June 22 in Tri-Cities, there are a series of events to celebrate, including the annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant on Saturday, June 14.

June 14: Miss Juneteenth Pageant at Chiawana High School - 6 p.m.

June 15: Juneteenth Festival - Parade - 11 a.m. at Kurtzman Park - noon

June 19: Skate Party at Rollarena Skating Center - 4-7 p.m. - ages 15 and under, 7-10 p.m. - ages 16 and older

June 19: Day of Service: Community Organizations at Kurtzman Park - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 22: Juneteenth Worship Celebration at New Movement Church - 11 a.m.

The Tri-Cities Juneteenth Community Council is led by director Irving Brown, former Pasco councilman. The committee expects 1,800 people or more to participate.

Sparks described Juneteenth as a family reunion and a celebration of freedom. She invites people who attend to learn about the history.

This year, seven Tri-Cities teens are participating in the 2024 Miss Juneteenth Pageant in hopes of earning scholarship money.

Zion Sparks

Zion Sparks, 17, will be a senior at Kamiakin High School. She is a member and vice president of the Art Club and the social manager of the C.A.R.E Club. She is active at Cornerstone Anglican Church in Kennewick, volunteering in Children’s Church and Shamba Bean Café. After high school, Sparks wants to attend Evergreen State College in Olympia to pursue a degree in visual art and visual studies.

Jade Alao-Hamed

Jade Alao-Hamed, 16, will be a senior at Hanford High School. She plays volleyball, runs track and performs in both the varsity treble choir and show choir. Alao-Hamed has an entrepreneurial spirit, is a co-founder of Hanford’s Black Student Union and serves dual roles as social media manager and vice president of the Music Diversity Appreciation Club. The future radiologist plans to attend an HBCU to continue her grandparent’s legacy.

Nataly Kori

Nataly Kori, 18, is a 2024 graduate of Kamiakin High School. She was a member of the sports medicine club. She attends Cornerstone Anglican Church and is a member of the choir. Kori has her seal of biliteracy in Spanish — she communicates with her family in Arabic and their native tongue. Kori would like to attend Washington State University to pursue a degree in sports medicine.

Ayaa Abdelrahim

Ayaa Abdelrahim, 18, is a 2024 graduate of Kennewick High School. She played tennis and was a member of the leadership club. She attends Cornerstone Anglican Church and is a member of the choir. Abdelrahim would like to attend Columbia Basin College or Washington State University Tri-Cities to study psychology.

Angelica Amegashie

Angelica Amegashie, 15, will be a junior at Richland High School where she is an officer of Key and Recycling clubs as well as a member of National Honor Society and Black Student Union. Amegashie is also an active member of her church youth program. Angelica would like to attend the University of Washington to study computer science or pre-law.

ClaraLee Ochweri

ClaraLee Ochweri, 16, will be a junior at Tri-Cities Prep Catholic High School. She has made the EWAC East All League teams for two years in basketball, honorable mention her freshman year and second team her sophomore year. Ochweri has danced since she was 3 and competes competitively throughout the western U.S. She would like to attend University of California, Los Angeles to study emergency medical services and pursue a professional dance career.

Teairra Pounds

Teairra Pounds, 18, is an 2024 honors graduate from Chiawana High School. She has also earned her general associate’s degree and an associate’s degree in pre-nursing from Columbia Basin College. Pounds was a member of her school’s National Honor Society, pre-med club, and Spanish club. She plans to attend Washington State University Tri-Cities to study nursing.