Jun. 16—Juneteenth events continue Sunday at Hope Park, 109 S. High St., a block north of Joe Becker Stadium.

Activities Saturday included a 5K run, a scavenger hunt and speakers, including Dr. Carmaletta Williams, a representative of the Missouri Black Archives of Mid-America.

Soulfood Sunday and Funday Father's Day is planned from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

There will be food trucks, a kids zone with face painting, music, Balloon Guyz, sidewalk chalk art, inflatables, coloring, art sketches, yard games and more during that time.

Also, a Father's Day gift basket will be given away.

Hope Park is under development by the East Town Dreams District.

George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond also will offer a ranger-led program about Juneteenth from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the monument near Diamond.