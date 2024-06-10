Juneteenth in Erie: Celebrations include annual Block Party, Cookout Cruise and art

Angela McNair, who has led Juneteenth celebrations in Erie for 11 years, predicts that the upcoming Juneteenth Block Party will have the highest turnout to date. She estimates that more than 1,000 people attended last year.

The celebration is scheduled in Perry Square on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be performances, food trucks and dozens of minority-led vendors. Stage acts will include dance groups, local rappers and bands, spoken word, and a talk show.

Juneteenth, a holiday first observed in 1866 and recognized federally in 2021, occurs every June 19. On that date in 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed the state — which still had around 250,000 enslaved people — that slavery had ended.

The Juneteenth Block Party highlights entrepreneurship as a product and pillar of freedom for Black people in America. According to McNair, more than 80 minority-led vendors are slated to attend, a record high for the event. Among the vendors will be the body care line Mucktails, the rental provider T&K Bouncy House, and the culinary service Taste of Love.

Uplifting Black businesses

Erie’s Black Wall Street, a nonprofit that supports Black community members and entrepreneurs, played a role in coordinating the vendors.

“We want to make sure that we are uplifting our Black business owners and giving them the opportunity to drive our economy forward,” said Kyra Taylor, Black Wall Street's co-founder and executive director. Taylor said she is eager to see the vendors, many of whom do not have storefronts, gain visibility and customers.

Trinity Magee, an Erie native and rising sophomore at Mercyhurst, said she considers the entrepreneurship aspect of the celebration a major draw. She has been inspired by Erie’s Black business owners and the representation they have created, and she wants “to let them know that they have a community out there supporting them.” This year’s block party will be Magee's first.

McNair, an Erie entrepreneur and educator, is hopeful that many others — of all ages and backgrounds — will also make the June 15 block party their first.

“Everyone is welcome,” she said. “Our culture has a lot to offer, and it’s not just for the African-American community.”

Shateria Franklin, founder of the nonprofit Destiny of our Daughters Inc. and a boutique owner, explained that while there have been positive developments pertaining to Black business ownership in Erie, Black entrepreneurs still face disadvantages when it comes to marketing, access to information, and funding. She is glad the block party will “allow people to learn what it is that they can do to help us grow.”

More Juneteenth events

There will be several other Juneteenth events in Erie, including the following:

Art Exhibit Celebration: June 12, 5-8 p.m., 315 E. 9th St. The Historical Institute of Culture and the African American Experience will host a celebration for their art exhibit that honors Juneteenth. According to their Facebook page, all art has been “created for, by, or in honor of a person of color.” Admission is free.

Mix & Mingle: June 14, 6-9 p.m., Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion, 1023 State St. Erie’s Black Wall Street will lead a celebration of Black entrepreneurship. This event is “for anybody in the community who is a business owner or wants to connect with resources” from Erie’s Black Wall Street, said Taylor. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/JuneteenthMixer2024.

Main Celebration Block Party: June 15, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Perry Square East and West. Community members are invited to celebrate Juneteenth alongside food trucks, minority-led small businesses and nonprofits, and stage performances. More information can be found at eriejuneteenth.com.

Gospel Festival: June 17, 5 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th St. Pastor Darrell Cook will host a “gospel concert style service,” according to McNair.

Cookout Cruise: June 19, 6:30-9 p.m., 1 State St. The Victorian Princess is celebrating Juneteenth with a happy hour cookout cruise on the date of the holiday. Passengers must be 18 or older. Tickets, which are $25, can be bought online or by calling 814-459-9696.

