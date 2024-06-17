Juneteenth celebrations can include fireworks in Ohio

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
·2 min read

LANCASTER – Juneteenth is one of the holidays in Ohio where people are allowed to legally set off fireworks.

Jerry’s Fireworks Factory has compiled key tips for at-home firework displays:

  • Only purchase Legal Consumer Fireworks from a licensed retailer, manufacturer or wholesaler.

  • Stay a safe distance away from spectators when shooting off fireworks, as they can backfire or shootoff in the wrong direction.

  • Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves or grass and otherflammable materials.

  • Keep a bucket of water or a working garden hose nearby for emergencies and for pouring onfireworks that fail to ignite or explode.

  • Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

  • Keep unused fireworks in a cool, dry place.

  • A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

  • Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can, away from anybuilding or combustible materials until the next day.

  • Sparklers should not be used by children under the age of 12 unless under close adult supervision.

Here are some fun facts also compiled by Jerry's Fireworks.

  • Disney is the largest consumer of fireworks in the world – spending around $50 million a year!

  • Each firework color is made from metal salts, and additional elements can create different effects.

  • The patterns of fireworks depend on how the stars are arranged inside the shell. That is whyfireworks sometimes look like smiley faces.

  • Three sparklers burning together generate the same heat as a blowtorch.

  • Blue is the most difficult color to create due to the in-depth chemical formula required.

Jerry’s Fireworks Factory retail store offers hundreds of firework products in their 4,000 square-footwarehouse retail location at 2240 Horns Mill Road, Lancaster – just off of the Rt. 33 bypass (Tarkiln Roadexit). For more great safety tips, discounts and information, search “Hamburg Fireworks & Jerry'sFireworks Factory” on Facebook, call 740-654-BOOM or visit JerrysFireworksFactory.com.

Customers must be 18+ with a valid I.D. at the time of purchase.

For educational materials such as curriculum kits, coloring sheets, and video vignettes, visit www.celebratesafely.org.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Juneteenth celebrations can include fireworks in Ohio