Juneteenth celebrations can include fireworks in Ohio

LANCASTER – Juneteenth is one of the holidays in Ohio where people are allowed to legally set off fireworks.

Jerry’s Fireworks Factory has compiled key tips for at-home firework displays:

Only purchase Legal Consumer Fireworks from a licensed retailer, manufacturer or wholesaler.

Stay a safe distance away from spectators when shooting off fireworks, as they can backfire or shootoff in the wrong direction.

Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves or grass and otherflammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water or a working garden hose nearby for emergencies and for pouring onfireworks that fail to ignite or explode.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

Keep unused fireworks in a cool, dry place.

A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can, away from anybuilding or combustible materials until the next day.

Sparklers should not be used by children under the age of 12 unless under close adult supervision.

Here are some fun facts also compiled by Jerry's Fireworks.

Disney is the largest consumer of fireworks in the world – spending around $50 million a year!

Each firework color is made from metal salts, and additional elements can create different effects.

The patterns of fireworks depend on how the stars are arranged inside the shell. That is whyfireworks sometimes look like smiley faces.

Three sparklers burning together generate the same heat as a blowtorch.

Blue is the most difficult color to create due to the in-depth chemical formula required.

Jerry’s Fireworks Factory retail store offers hundreds of firework products in their 4,000 square-footwarehouse retail location at 2240 Horns Mill Road, Lancaster – just off of the Rt. 33 bypass (Tarkiln Roadexit). For more great safety tips, discounts and information, search “Hamburg Fireworks & Jerry'sFireworks Factory” on Facebook, call 740-654-BOOM or visit JerrysFireworksFactory.com.

Customers must be 18+ with a valid I.D. at the time of purchase.

For educational materials such as curriculum kits, coloring sheets, and video vignettes, visit www.celebratesafely.org.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Juneteenth celebrations can include fireworks in Ohio