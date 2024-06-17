Juneteenth celebrations continue in Lower Hudson Valley: Here's where to go, what to do

The celebration of freedom for all continues in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Juneteenth National Independence Day, which falls on Wednesday, observes the anniversary of the day enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. The day was declared a federal holiday in 2021 by the Biden administration.

Whether you're looking for a festival or a film screening, an art exhibit or an adventure, the area is overflowing with events. Check out some of the local Juneteenth celebrations happening in honor of the holiday.

Juneteenth happenings in Lower Hudson Valley

Juneteenth Celebration at the Saint Paul's Church national historic site

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 South Columbus Avenue, Mount Vernon.

For more information: Visit the event's webpage at bit.ly/4bX3MD2.

Embrace hope and resilience at Irvington Historical Society's Ways to Fly workshop

This is event is for children in grades four through six.

When: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Where: Irvington Historical Society, 131 Main Street, Irvington.

For more information: Contact the Irvington Historical Society at info@irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org or 914-591-1020.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Educational Conference

When: Noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: Nepperhan Community Center, 342 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers.

For more information: Contact Yonkers Downtown at 914-969-6660.

Yusuf Shah Islamic Center's Juneteenth Celebration

When: Noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: Hartley Park, 144 North 5th Avenue, Hartley Avenue, Mount Vernon.

For more information: Contact the city of Mount Vernon's Department of Recreation at 914-665-2420.

The Lincoln Park Conservancy's Resilience Juneteenth Celebration

When: Noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: Glen Island Park, Weyman Ave, New Rochelle.

For more information: Visit the TLPC Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page.

Screening of 'Miss Juneteenth' at Jacob Burns Film Center

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: Jacob Burns Film Center Theater, 364 Manville Road, Pleasantville.

For more information: Visit burnsfilmcenter.org to learn more.

Juneteenth in Pound Ridge: Free Broadway concert on the Green

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: The Green at Scotts Corners, 77 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge.

For more information: Contact Pound Ridge Partnership at 914-764-8889.

Celebrate Juneteenth this month in the Lower Hudson Valley

Grab 'n Go Juneteenth hibiscus paper craft in Yonkers

When: Now through Tuesday, June 18.

Where: Adult computer area, Crestwood Library, 16 Thompson Street, Yonkers.

For more information: Visit the event's webpage at ypl.org.

Thomas Paine Cottage Huguenot, New Rochelle Historical Association and The Lincoln Park Conservancy's Juneteenth Celebration Scavenger Hunt

When: Now through Sunday, June 30.

Where: Various locations throughout the city of New Rochelle.

For more information: Visit the Thomas Paine Cottage's website at thomaspainecottage.org.

The Lincoln Park Conservancy's Black Icons of New Rochelle exhibit

When: Now through Monday, June 30.

Where: Lumen Winter Gallery, New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle.

For more information: Visit the event's webpage at newrochelle.librarycalendar.com.

Mount Kisco’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: 12:30 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

Where: Mount Kisco train station parking lot, 1 Kirby Plaza, Mount Kisco.

For more information: Contact Aaliyah Thompson at Aaliyahthompson48@yahoo.com.

Irvington's 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in honor of Madam CJ Walker

When: 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

Where: Villa Lewaro, 67 North Broadway, Irvington.

For more information: Visit the event page at bit.ly/4bZBmbH.

Equity4All's Let’s Celebrate Juneteenth Together

When: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

Where: Lewisboro Town Park, 1190 Route 35, South Salem.

For more information: Contact ArtsWestchester at 914-428-4220.

Juneteenth Comedy Show in New Rochelle

When: Doors open at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 22. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Remington Boys & Girls Club, 1 Remington Place, New Rochelle.

For more information: Visit the event page at bit.ly/3KHWTcQ.

WBBTC 3rd Annual Juneteenth Tournament and Family Fun Day

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday June 29.

Where: Ossining Parks and Recreation, 95 Broadway, Ossining.

For more information: Go to juneteenthcouncil.org.

The Lincoln Park Conservancy's Historic Black Enclave Trolley Tour

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29.

Where: New Rochelle city hall, 515 North Avenue, New Rochelle.

For more information: Visit the event page at bit.ly/3z0tpEp.

Samantha Antrum is the community news and outreach reporter for The Journal News/lohud. She reports on cultural and social justice issues and events. You can reach her at santrum@lohud.com.

