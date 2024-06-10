Juneteenth celebration in Sheboygan includes BBQ rib cookoff, basketball, music, dancing and more at Kiwanis Park June 15

SHEBOYGAN – Sheboygan Area Black-American Community Outreach’s Juneteenth celebration will return this year with the crowning of Juneteenth royalty, live entertainment, barbecue and more.

From noon to 5 p.m. June 15, the public is invited to celebrate Juneteenth at Kiwanis Park, 726 Kiwanis Park Road.

This year, the celebration is taking the form of a more “laid-back backyard barbecue,” said Allison Blake, BACO secretary.

While the Sheboygan celebration will take place June 15, Juneteenth is June 19. This day marks when federal troops arrived in Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people in the rebellion state were free.

The holiday is often celebrated with festivals, performances and community.

June 15, BACO will host a barbecue cookoff featuring ribs. This will replace the sweet potato pie contest that took place last year.

BACO will also offer $1 burgers, brats and hot dogs in the pavilion, made possible by community partners Miesfeld’s and Lakeside Pepsi.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Ghost with group dances taking place each hour. Street Elite Dance Academy will also perform.

At the basketball court, Flawless Hoops will host events. The Boys & Girls Club will also have games and activities for kids at the event.

A raffle with items donated by local businesses will also be available with funds going toward future BACO programing.

Many vendors and Black-owned businesses will participate in the event, including No Pork On Your Fork, Fresh Prints Of Green Bay, Taste of Liberia, House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica and more.

