Juneteenth celebration around Central Florida

For more than 150 years, June 19 has been a day to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States.

Communities across the country will be marking the day when in 1865 slaves in Texas learned that they, and all other slaves in the U.S., had been granted freedom.

And Central Florida is no exception.





1887 Juneteenth Weekend Celebration in Eatonville

Date: June 14- 19

Location: 307 East Kennedy Blvd, Eatonville

The Town of Eatonville invites community members to learn about Juneteenth’s significance and celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout history.

Click here for more information.

Read: ‘Moon Music’: Coldplay announces 10th record; LP made from plastic bottles





4th Annual Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth

Date: June 19

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando

The art event will have musical performances, dance, and spoken word that showcase the history of African American artistry.

Click here for more information.

Read: Goodwill plans new west Orange County store





Orange County Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Date: June 19

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Orange County Multicultural Center, 7149 West Colonial Drive, Orlando.

Residents are invited to join Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Orange County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Initiative. The event is free to the public and will showcase the progression of African American culture through song, dance, cultural artifacts, and education.

Click here fore more information.

Read: DreamWorks Land, other attractions open at Universal Orlando Resort





Juneteenth Concert in Longwood

Date: June 19

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: 200 W Warren Avenue

The City of Longwood announced its third annual Juneteenth celebration at the Longwood Community Building. There will be live music by Silkee Smoove Band, complimentary small bites by Icing on Top LLC., and vendors.

Click here for more information.

Read: Walt Disney World to shut down this original attraction





Juneteenth Celebration at Citrus Club

Date: June 19

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: 200 W Warren Avenue

The Citrus Club will be hosting a “Know Your Place” screening. The event will have an open bar and small bite prior to the film, as well as a post-film discussion with Attorney Michael Moore.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.