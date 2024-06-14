Juneteenth: 5 events on the South Shore. Music, food, history and games

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed people in Galveston, Texas, that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier had freed enslaved African Americans in Confederate states. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Why is Juneteenth important?

It is a lesser-known fact that the Emancipation Proclamation did not result in all enslaved African Americans being freed. Juneteenth is part of recognizing the conditions underwent by some Americans unknowingly liberated by law. The proclamation, moreover, guaranteed freedom to enslaved people in secessionist states like Texas, but not Union states like Maryland, which did not secede during the Civil War. The 13th Amendment, ratified in 1865, freed all enslaved people in the country.

Organizations and communities across the region will mark the day with celebrations and other events.

Hingham Unity Council Juneteenth Celebration has live music, beer and artisan vendors

The Hingham Unity Council with hold the fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. People are invited to gather at the bandstand at Hingham Harbor to enjoy live music, engaging activities, offerings from artisan vendors, craft beer and food at this free community event. All of the event vendors are owned by black, indigenous and other people of color.

Activities for kids include a bounce obstacle course and bounce house, face painting, balloon art by A Dawning Experience, relay races presented by Duxbury For All and a sensory station presented by Abington ASPIRE and First Parish of Norwell.

Other parts of the event include interfaith blessings and a presentation about the historical and cultural significance of Juneteenth, an artisan market, music by DJ Jeff 2X, African drum and dance performance by Moussa Traore, the Black National Anthem performed by Lovely Hoffman and presentation of the winners of the Juneteenth Student Arts Expression contest.

Weymouth for Inclusion, Solidarity & Equity event will have speaker, games

Weymouth for Inclusion, Solidarity & Equity will hold a Juneteenth celebration for the public to learn about the history of Juneteenth. The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Weston Park, next to Tufts Library.

The event will feature artist jamele adams as a keynote speaker, educational games and activities for children and ways for adults to learn about the history of the holiday. The event will also feature tables hosted by nonprofit organizations focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion work and businesses from the south shore of Massachusetts.

The lecture "Illuminating African American Histories on the South Shore Monument in the Making: Parting Ways and Its Legacy" will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Pilgrim Hall Museum, 75 Court St., in Plymouth.

Active in the 1970s effort to preserve the Parting Ways site, the Rev. Robert Gomes will share personal experiences of a community’s rediscovery of this historic African-American community in Plymouth, established in the wake of the American Revolution, and considers the legacy it continues to inspire. Email membership@pilgrimhall.org, or call 508.746.0220, x 3 for tickets.

Free Benkadi Drum and Dance performance at JFK museum

The multicultural Benkadi Drum and Dance group will perform new dances showcasing traditional West African rhythms and movements from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston. The show will include vivid costumes, interpretive dance and audience participation and is free to the public.

Juneteenth at the Eustis Estate in Milton includes family activities, dance, music and food truck

The Eustis Estate will host a Juneteenth celebration of freedom and community with live music, food, dancing and family-friendly activities on the grounds of the estate and museum Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. The estate is at 1424 Canton Ave., Milton.

Will there will be live music by Cornell Coley, the Hamilton Garrett Drumline and dance performances by Haus of Glitter. The event will include family-friendly activities on the grounds and inside the museum. There will be light refreshments and cupcakes from Sweet Teez Bakery and food for sale from local food truck Fresh Food Generation.

Tickets are free but donations are encouraged. The event is held in collaboration with Church of Holy Spirit, Mattapan and Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice Milton. Generous support provided by Eastern Bank, Milton Cultural Council, and Boston Outdoor Preschool Network. Call 617-994-6600 for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Juneteenth events near Quincy in 2024