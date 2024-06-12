Juneteenth 2024: Here are 2024 Seacoast events and what to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH — This year’s Juneteenth celebration, presented by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, explores the theme of “Dreaming Black Art: Gateways to a New Awareness.”

Through an art exhibit, a forum, music, drumming and a Freedom Walk, the event will examine the representation of Black men in American society, today and throughout history, and reveal the real-life experience of Black men now to dispel the stereotypes and expectations imposed on them.

“After last year’s celebration, when we began planning this year, we were thinking one of the things we haven’t focused on is Black masculinity and so decided to look at the depth and breadth of Black masculinity,” said Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire Executive Director Jerrianne Boggis. “We usually see them through the stereotypical lens. They’re seen predominantly as the aggressor — not as the husband, the father, the uncle.”

African drumming and dance in Portsmouth

Members of the Akwaabe Ensemble perform during the Juneteenth ceremony in Portsmouth Monday, June 19, 2023.

The Juneteenth celebration culminates in the annual ceremony at the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth on Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. Titled “A Time To Praise, A Time To Honor, A Time To Heal,” the ceremony, led by the Rev. Robert Thompson, will honor the ancestors who survived in the United States during and after slavery. The Akwaaba Ensemble, an African drumming and dance group, will perform with all the energy and joy they’ve shown in past Juneteenth celebrations in Portsmouth to honor Black ancestors who lived in slavery and those who were freed from it.

The ceremony will also be live streamed on The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire's Facebook page. The African Burying Ground is located at 386 State St. in Portsmouth.

“In my spiritual self, my favorite part of Juneteenth is the drumming. It’s so primordial,” Boggis said. “It brings you to a place where there is no race, no gender, nothing. It just takes you back across time, and that’s what fills me spiritually.”

Before the ceremony begins on June 19 at the African Burying Ground, there’ll be an African drumming workshop at 10:30 a.m. for children and their parents to learn about the role drums play in African culture and the rhythms, dances and songs they drive in African life celebrations. Theo Marty, director of Akwaaba Ensemble, will teach the workshop. The workshop is free and open to the public and no registration is required.

A community walk for freedom

The annual Juneteenth Freedom Walk will take place before the ceremony on June 19 from Kittery, Maine, to the African Burying Ground in Portsmouth. Walkers will meet at the John Paul Jones Memorial Park on the Kittery side of the Route 1 Memorial Bridge by 9 a.m. and will begin the walk at 9:30 a.m. The Leftist Marching Band will lead the walk.

Walkers are encourage to bring a sign celebrating African American freedom and a tambourine to join in the celebration. Participants can park at Kittery Walk-in Care, 35 Walker St. Handicapped-accessible parking spots are available across Hunter Avenue by the Warren’s Restaurant’s lobster sign.

The walk is hosted by The Seacoast African American Cultural Center, Green Acre Bahai Center of Learning and the Seacoast NAACP.

A concert celebrating Motown

On the evening of June 19, The Music Hall is hosting a concert, “The Magic of Motown,” to celebrate the holiday. It’ll be a musical journey featuring the hit songs of acts like The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross and The Supremes and many more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the show at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall, 38 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets range from $41.50 to $71.50 and are available at themusichall.org.

An interactive art exhibit in Portsmouth

Artist Nadroj Nina Holmes shows an audience the interactive art display at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire gallery in Portsmouth Friday, June 7, 2024.

An art exhibit featuring the work of artist Nadroj Nina Holmes is on display at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire’s headquarters at 222 Court St., Portsmouth. Holmes’ multi-media work is “rooted in the living history of Black liberation movements and their cultural and folkloric expressions. … Holmes’ works are amalgams of past and future, facts and imaginings, trauma and transformations,” according to the Black Heritage Trail website. The exhibit includes his piece, “Delusions & Context,” which is an interactive experience that leads viewers to challenge their perceptions.

“When we saw the work by this artist in Boston depicting the African American man, we knew we wanted to incorporate him into Juneteenth,” Boggis said. She said some of his work plays off the iconic image of Black slave with scars on his back from being whipped.

“In his work, we see this image of what would be on his back if it wasn’t filled with scars,” Boggis said. “Overcoming this and exploring that liberation through not only healing from the story, but also to look at what else Black men carry on their backs.”

The exhibit opened on June 7 with a reception and Artist Talk during Portsmouth’s June Art ‘Round Town event. It will run through the end of the year at the BHTNH office, which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until November. Then it is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A conversation at the Currier Museum of Art

On Thursday, June 13, an in-depth conversation titled “A Softer Side: Re-Considering Black Masculinity” will feature a panel of seven in discussion at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. The panel is made up of “Black men showing authentic, vulnerable and non-conforming masculine behavior,” according to the BHTNH’s website, in a discussion of how they rise above long-held societal perceptions that force Black men into excessive toughness and limited vulnerability.

“My favorite part is the live discussion and always learning something from them, even I am always learning from them, so I’m looking forward to the conversation,” Boggis said. “We had an early talk with the panelists and they are so willing to be open and to be so vulnerable in telling their stories so I’m looking forward to that. That touches my emotional and intellectual self.”

Moderated by Anthony Poore, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity, the panel will include Jason Cruz, art therapist at RAW Arts in Lynn, Massachusetts; Dwight Davis, owner, Senior Helpers of Southern New Hampshire, and retired professional athlete; Mark McClary, global trade operations analyst at Fidelity Investments and a coach; Christopher Michael, poet and co-founder of Killeen Poetry Slam; Kevin Pajaro-Marinez, assistant director of equity and inclusion, Phillips Exeter Academy; Anthony Payton, founder of Anthony Payton Media and a motivational speaker who was formerly incarcerated; and Lionel Loveless, owner and designer at Officially Knotted Bowties.

The forum is free and open to the public, but registration on the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is required both for in-person attendance or to attend virtually. The forum will begin at 6 p.m., with a reception preceding it in the Winter Garden from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Information: blackheritagetrailnh.org/juneteenth-celebration-2024

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Juneteenth 2024: Here are 2024 Seacoast NH events