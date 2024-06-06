June is Pride Month: Here are all the things Norwich is doing to celebrate the LGBTQ community

June is Pride Month, for the third year, Norwich is joining in celebration.

Global City Norwich, OutCT, Otis Library, the Unitarian Universalists of Norwich, Reliance Health, and others have organized Pride events and activities throughout June in Norwich.

The first evening is Friday, June 7, where there will be multiple events. At 6 p.m., the Pride Flag will be raised outside of Norwich City Hall. Singer Caleb Morgan will perform and Interim OutCT President Chevelle Moss-Savage will give a speech, among others. Afterwards, there will be a Chalk Your Walk event on Chestnut Street, where the public can join local artist Faith Satterfield in creating a mural. At 9 p.m., there will be a party at Strange Brew Pub, Moss-Savage, who is also the owner of HEAL Consulting, said.

Emmaline Porter raised the Pride flag during the Pride Flag Raising in Norwich on June 2. Reliance Health, Global City Norwich, and others will also mark Pride Month with Stonewall Speakers on June 22, and the Rose City Queens Drag Show on June 24.

Other events include Pride Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on June 16, a drag show at the Norwich Arts Center’s Donald Oat Theater on June 22, and multiple Otis Library events. There will also be some businesses participating as well.

A brief history of Pride

The Gay Rights Movement started in the 1950s, but Pride as its known today started in 1970 in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Those marches marked the then one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, when police raided the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York. Black transwoman Marsha P. Johnson is often credited as the first person to throw a brick at police.

During the flag raising Friday, a bell will be rung for each night Stonewall was raided.

“They just wanted to be treated as human beings, and not be targeted for who they are or for trying to live authentically,” Moss-Savage said.

In Norwich, LGBTQ+ groups existed before the city had larger Pride celebrations, though mainly as the New London-based OutCT, student groups, and Reliance Health’s Gay Straight Alliance. Norwich first made a Pride Month proclamation in June 2021, but a letter from the Alliance to the Norwich City Council led to the city’s first Pride Flag Raising in June 2022. Rose City Pride formed in August 2023.

How’s it going in Norwich?

Moss-Savage and another OutCT Board member joined Rose City Pride last month after finding out about it from Otis Library. Moss-Savage had already organized other community activities, including the Cultural Cooking Club and the Social Justice Book Club. The new event ideas came from the collaboration, she said.

Rose City Pride has been off to a good start, Unitarian Universalist Rev. David Horst said. While this year’s pride represents an expanded schedule, the committee is looking to do more events outside of June, though the planning is in the early phases right now.

“That’s still a vision” Horst said. “We’re thinking about doing something in the fall, but nothing’s final. We have our hands full this month.”

It's important to remind people that pride is for everyone, Horst said.

“It's about love, and its about celebration, he said.

It’s also important to remember that Pride started as a protest, Moss-Savage said.

“As a therapist, as an activist, and as an advocate, that’s why I always try to drive home why it's so important to celebrate Pride,” she said.

File photo of a Pride Flag raising in Norwich

Norwich Pride events

June 3-29: Otis Library Young Adult Take & Make Craft- make your own Pride Wreath (grades 6-12, No registration required)

June 7: 6 p.m. Pride Flag Raising at Norwich City Hall, 101 Broadway; 6:30 p.m. Chalk Your Walk with Faith Satterfield on Chestnut Street; 9 p.m. Pride Party at Strange Brew Pub, 86 Water St.

June 12: 6 p.m. Changing Minds Book Club, Otis Library, 261 Main St. (Live in the community room and over zoom)

June 13: 10:30 a.m. Otis Library Pride Storytime. Stories are Not Quite Narwhal by Jessie Sima and It's Okay To Be Different by Todd Parr. For ages 3-5.

June 16: 10 a.m. Pride Sunday- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Norwich, 67-69 Main St. Chevelle Moss-Savage will present on “Pride, Progress and Perseverance.”

June 18: 6 p.m. LGBTQ+ Wellness and Resilience Zoom talk with Stonewall Strong blog writer John-Manual Andriote. Link on Otis Library website.

June 22: 7 p.m. Drag Show at Norwich Arts Center, 62 Broadway.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Flag raising, drag show, and more for Pride month in Norwich