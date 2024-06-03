June is Pride Month, and here are some of the LGBTQ events happening in South Jersey

June 1 marked the beginning of Pride Month, a time for the LGBTQIA community and its allies to celebrate their identities and reflect on their history.

While big city events and parades in New York and Philadelphia may be on your agenda, don't forget to check out what's happening this month in your local community.

Pride Month events in South Jersey:

"Drag is Not a Crime" in Hammonton, June 4 to Sept. 29

This free exhibit at the Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University Galleries at Kramer Hall highlights drag culture in the South Jersey area.

The artwork will feature fashion designs, photography, performance pieces and more to explore the history of drag and the common conceptions and misconceptions that surround it. Other parts of the exhibit also focus on LGBTQIA+ history and representation in Hammonton.

Address: 30 Front St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Flag raising in Moorestown, June 5

Moorestown Pride and other organizations will host a flag raising at the town's library on June 5 at 5 p.m.

Address: 111 W 2nd St., Moorestown, NJ.

Haddon Township Pride, June 6 and 7

Haddon Township will be hosting its fourth annual Pride Parade (and after party!) this year on Thursday June 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The parade will start at the corner of Crystal Lake and Haddon Avenues before ending in an after party at Haddon Square with music, dancing, food and drinks.

But the party doesn't stop there.

The following night, Haddon Square will be the scene of a Haddon Township Pride + Progress Community Night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The evening will consist of educational resources, Pride Quizzo, performances and drag queen lip sync battles.

Both events can be found and RSVP'd to on Facebook.

Pride Shabbat in Voorhees, June 7

Congregation Beth El Voorhees is inviting the community to participate in a Pride Month Kabbalat Shabbat Service at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

The event will include "snacks and schmooze" as well as Musical Kabbalat Shabbat services to follow, sponsored by Kavod (Respect): LGBTQI+ Friends, Families & Allies.

Address: 8000 Main St., Voorhees, NJ 08043.

Pride Party in Atco, June 8

The Waterford Township Public Library will be participating in Pride Month with a party on June 8 at 11 a.m.

Activities will include button making, gimp, coloring pages, friendship bracelets and an iced coffee bar. This event is open to all ages and does not require registration.

Address: 386 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004.

Pride in Pitman, June 8

Join the PRIDE Alliance of Pitman from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day packed with pride.

At this fourth annual event, take part in live music, food, drag queen story time, a costume contest and fun run and so much more.

Address: 30 N Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08051

Second Saturday Pride in Collingswood, June 8

Celebrate Pride at Second Saturday in Collingswood this month.

Join the Collingswood Pride Committee for food, non-alcoholic beverages, vendors and healthcare resources.

Address: Irvin Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

Pride Day in Mount Holly, June 15

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pride Day will take place in Mount Holly's Historic Mill Race Village.

Female tribute artist Carl Max will headline the event as shoppers are invited to stroll through the artisan and antique village.

Address: White and Charles Streets, Mount Holly, NJ.

Know of a pride event we missed? Let us know.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Check out these South Jersey Pride Month events