June-A-Palooza for Fresh Meals On Wheels is June 22, and more Sheboygan news in brief

SHEBOYGAN – Tickets for Fresh Meals On Wheels’ 10th June-A-Palooza benefit are now available.

The event will be 3-9 p.m. June 22 at the privately owned Christopher Farm & Gardens, W580 Garton Road, Sheboygan.

Attendees will be able to stroll through 60 acres of uniquely themed gardens, exploring nooks and crannies of flora delights while engaging in Parisian-inspired experiences.

Live entertainment will include Cancan Dancers, a high-energy dance that gained popularity in 1800s France, along with Tonic Roots, Jon Doll, Lori Woodall, Minor Worries and more.

Attendees will also enjoy some staples of French cuisine like croissants paired with coffee, wine tasting, Petit Fours, Nicoise Salad, Beef Bourguignon, Chicken Fricassee, Ratatouille and more.

June-A-Palooza 2024 will also get guests into the Olympic spirit for Paris 2024 with demonstrations from the Sheboygan Fencing Club and other Olympic-inspired feats, including a cabbage shot put competition and axe throwing with Longhouse Axe Bar.

Guests at June-A-Palooza will bid on one-of-a-kind 3-foot metal fork-and-art palette sculptures designed by local artists as part of a silent auction. All proceeds will go to support the mission of Fresh Meals On Wheels to provide fresh, homemade meals and wellness visits for older adults and homebound individuals throughout Sheboygan County.

Pre-ordered general admission tickets are $165 and will cost $200 at the door. Premiere Early Access tickets are $500, where two guests will receive front-row parking, early access and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the gardens. Tickets are available at freshmealsonwheels.org/events or by calling 920-451-7011.

Children’s musician Jim Gill to perform at City Green

Award-winning musician and author Jim Gill will perform a free family concert at City Green, 710 New York Ave., Sheboygan.

The concert will be at 10 a.m. June 15 as part of Maker Faire Sheboygan. The concert and Maker Faire will move to South High School if it rains.

Gill is a musician, author and child development specialist who has released 10 albums for young children. His concerts provide opportunities for children, parents, grandparents and caregivers to sing and play together.

Blue Harbor Resort announces promotions

Sheboygan’s Blue Harbor Resort & Conference Center has announced a new executive manager, sales manager and executive chef.

Previously serving as group sales manager, Delaine Reichert has stepped into the role of executive manager, transitioning to general manager in 90 days. She also served as conference service manager at Blue Harbor Resort and previously served as a city council member.

Taking the lead as the head of the sales department, Erica Ellinger has been promoted to sales manager. She first joined Blue Harbor Resort in 2004 when the resort opened its doors. Since that time, she has served in the roles of front desk agent, housekeeping supervisor, group rooms coordinator, senior conference service manager, and most recently as the sales and general manager executive assistant.

Kevin Rieck fills out the recent round of promotions, moving from banquet cook to executive chef. He attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, an affiliate of Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, kicking off his 30 years in the culinary arts. He has served as a cook, sous chef, banquet chef, executive banquet chef and executive chef. His experience includes positions at the Osthoff Resort, Grand Geneva Resort, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, and Siebkin’s Resort, among others. He served as the executive chef during Blue Harbor Resort’s first year in 2004.

ELG Middle School students enjoy time at Camp Anokijig

Sixth-grade students from Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Middle School attend Camp Anokijig.

May 29 and 30, the sixth-grade students from Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Middle School went to Camp Anokijig, an environmental camp on Little Elkhart Lake.

Students participated in many activities, including archery, fishing, horseback riding, learning about bees, boating, a challenge course, problem solving, nature craft, and creative dramatics.

Many skills were taught and memories made. A team of volunteers helped make the experience possible: Officer Travis Auch, Davin Hill, Kevin Capelle, Jake Shanhan, Dr. Ann Buechel Haack and parent volunteers.

“We would like to thank all of our wonderful volunteers and also say thank you to the Sheboygan County Conservation Association, the Johnsonville Rod and Gun Club, and the Winooski Bowmen for their donations to help make this camp experience possible,” Krysten Nett, a math teacher at the school, said.

Lakeshore CAP director earns Outstanding Advocate Award

Pictured are Rita Metzger, president, Lakeshore CAP Board of Directors, and Colleen Homb, executive director of Lakeshore CAP.

Colleen Homb, executive director of Manitowoc-based Lakeshore CAP, was honored with the Outstanding Advocate Award during the annual WISCAP conference May 23 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The award was established as a tribute to Jackie Lawrence, former WISCAP executive director, in recognition of a person who has demonstrated remarkable achievement articulating the needs and concerns of poor or exemplary leadership advancing the causes and principles of community action and service to low-income families.

Lakeshore CAP is a nonprofit agency that covers four counties: Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Kewaunee and Door.

A news release said the following of Homb:

She is our strongest advocate for persons and families served by LCAP and continues to transform us into a needs-focused organization.

She collaborates with other CAP agencies, community organizations and local governments, is always looking for new programs and fundraising opportunities, and is mission focused, all towards helping to fill the gaps in the region’s community needs.

Colleen has led the organization through the COVID years in strategic planning, grant writing and funding, establishing program priorities and objectives, establishing an annual operating budget and secured clean, independent annual audits.

Her most impressive characteristic are that she empowers her program managers to actually “manage” their programs.

Colleen has built Lakeshore CAP into an up-and-coming organization. She is the champion of our “cause” over the four-county areas of education and training, housing for affordable and first-time homebuyer support, according to President Rita Metzger of the Lakeshore CAP Board of Directors.

