June is packed with events in Centre County. Here are 15 you won’t want to miss

If filling up the months ahead feels intimidating, don’t worry: Centre County doesn’t slow down in the summertime.

As the weather warms up and kids inch closer to their last day of school, families across the county can look forward to an event-packed few weeks. June is full of festivals, concerts, sports games and more that bring out the best of what central Pennsylvania has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, music buff or nature lover, you won’t want to miss this month’s lineup.

Here’s a rundown of the best events coming up this June:

Rhoneymeade Fest

When: May 30-June 2

Where: Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden, Centre Hall

What: After two days of opening festivities across downtown State College, Rhoneymeade Fest launches into a weekend of performances by more than 40 local and national bands and musicians. The Penns Valley festival also hosts interactive programs with artists, in addition to food and artisan vendors. Weekend or day passes are required for June 1-2 events.

More info: www.rhoneymeadefest.com/schedule

Nittany Antique Machinery Spring Show

When: May 31-June 2

Where: Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park, Centre Hall

What: The multi-day event includes a flea market, parts vendors, homemade ice cream and other treats, tractor-pulling contests, farm toy displays, children’s barrel train and equipment demonstrations. The highlight of the weekend is a consignment sale that begins at 8:30 a.m. June 1 and will feature antique farm machinery, tractors, engines and assorted parts.

More info: www.nittanyantique.org

Visitors enjoy walking along the tractors at the 45th Anniversary show of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association fall show on Sept. 6, 2019 at Penn’s Cave.

Downtown Adventure Expo

When: Noon-5 p.m. June 2

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

What: The free event highlights Bellefonte’s natural, historic beauty through more than 60 vendors, walking tours and croquet games. It will also include workshops on adventure-based topics like kayaking, beekeeping, fly-fishing and camping.

More info: bellefonte.com/play/outdoor-adventure-expo

FrogFest

When: 1-4 p.m. June 2

Where: The Historic Barn at Cooke Tavern, Spring Mills

What: The annual event offers a full afternoon of family-friendly activities, including bird watching, live music, line dancing, Zumba, art on the boardwalk and a frog-jumping contest. Guests can learn all about frogs from experts: their life cycle, the sounds they make, how they differ from reptiles and more.

More info: centrecountyevents.com/frogfest-2024

Penn State biology professor Carla Hass and herpetologist Jim Julian show children different tadpoles during FrogFest Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Muddy Paws Marsh in Spring Mills.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games

When: June 6-8

Where: Penn State campus

What: The three-day event brings thousands of athletes, coaches and volunteers to State College — making it Pennsylvania’s largest statewide competition. A full schedule of events can be found online and includes events in basketball, equestrian, softball, gymnastics, swimming and more.

More info: specialolympicspa.org/summer-games-info

State College Pride

When: June 8

Where: Downtown State College

What: Pride events take over the borough all day, kicking off with the 10 a.m. parade and continuing with the festival at Sidney Friedman park starting at noon. After speeches, drag performances, fire-eating, dance parties and more, you can keep the party going at local businesses like Chumley’s, State College Presbyterian Church and Centre LGBT+. You can also attend the Pride Fun Fair June 1 for an early taste of State College Pride.

More info: www.centrelgbtplus.org/schedule-1

Community members line Allen Street for the State College “Pride Ride” parade on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Lemont Strawberry Festival

When: 3-7 p.m. June 8

Where: Lemont Village Green

What: The 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival serves fresh strawberries, homemade cakes, ice cream and lemonade. Art activities, live music, “speeder” rides by the Bellefonte Historic Railroad and tours of the 1885 Grain Elevator and Coal Sheds will also be available. Volunteers can sign up at the Lemont Post Office or online.

More info: www.lemontvillage.org/related/strawberry-festival

WingFest

When: June 13, June 20, June 27

Where: Tussey Mountain, Boalsburg

What: The quest to crown Centre County’s best wings kicks off this June — an interactive competition accompanied by live music. The first three rounds will each feature five to six competing restaurants and performances from two bands. The weekly event continues into July and August.

More info: tusseymtusseymountain.com/wingfest

An order of hot chili garlic wings from the American Legion Post 245 during the finals for Wing Fest at Tussey Mountain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

When: June 14-15

Where: Downtown State College

What: Commemorating the day the last group of enslaved people were told of their freedom in 1866, State College will host its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration this month. The weekend kicks off at 6 p.m. June 14 with an art exhibition debut at Woskob Family Gallery, then continues June 15 with a block party on the 100 block of South Fraser Street. Running from noon-6 p.m., the block party will feature Black vendors from across Pennsylvania, food trucks, poetry, dance performances and live music.

More info: happyvalley.com/events/juneteeth-celebration

Historic Bellefonte Cruise

When: June 14-15

Where: Downtown Bellefonte

What: The Father’s Day weekend classic offers entertainment for the whole family, spotlighting a diverse selection of antique cars and motorcycles in the heart of historic Bellefonte. The event starts with an open cruise and sock hop at 6 p.m. June 14, followed by dance contests, car shows, bike games, live music and more June 15. Registration details for the car shows can be found online.

More info: www.bellefontecruise.org

A Plymouth Duster cruises past the crowd on Allegheny Street for the Bellefonte Cruise on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Happy Valley Restaurant Week

When: June 14-23

Where: Restaurants across Centre County

What: A summer tradition, Happy Valley Restaurant Week is a 10-day celebration of Centre County’s tastiest eats. This year, 25 local restaurants are taking part in the fun, debuting brand new entrees, drinks or desserts. A full list of participating restaurants can be found online, and interested restaurants can still sign up.

More info: happyvalleyrestaurantweek.com

Summer Craft Beverage Expo

When: 2-8 p.m. June 15

Where: Talleyrand Park, Bellefonte

What: The Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail will host its seventh annual beverage expo, offering an array of wine, beer, cider and spirits. In addition, guests can expect historic tours, food vendors and live music by duo Caledonia and musician Kevin Briggs. Tickets can be bought online.

More info: www.centralpatastingtrail.com

Genny Uhl, of Elk Creek Cafe, pours a beer during Summer Craft Beverage Expo Sunday, June, 18, 2017, at Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte.

Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest

When: June 20-23

Where: Downtown State College

What: The seventh annual four-day festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. June 20 with street performances, music and dance in MLK Plaza. Workshops, readings and performances will continue throughout the weekend at downtown businesses like Webster’s Bookstore Cafe and The Blue Brick Theatre.

More info: centralpatheatre.com/2023-theatre-dance-fest

Happy Valley Music Series

When: June 23

Where: Tussey Mountain Amphitheater, Boalsburg

What: Tussey Mountain announced its outdoor Happy Valley Music Series earlier this year, and the program is finally kicking off this June. The inaugural June 23 show will feature reggae band The Wailers — formed by remaining members of Bob Marley’s band — and Pittsburgh native Michael Glabicki. An exhibit showcasing photos and memorabilia from Marley’s 1980 Pittsburgh show will accompany the performance. Tickets can be bought online.

More info: tusseymountain.com/happy-valley-music-series

Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival

When: June 26-30

Where: Grange Park, Centre Hall

What: Band Remington Ryde returns to Centre County for its five-day festival, accompanied by more than 15 bluegrass musicians and groups. Gates open at noon June 22, and grounds include 1,500 RV hookup sites and 500 shaded tent pads.

More info: bluegrassmusic.info/remington-ryde-festival