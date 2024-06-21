This is What June’s Full Moon—the Strawberry Moon—Means for You

If you look up into the starry sky on June 21, you’ll see something sweet glistening up above—the Strawberry Full Moon, which is the first full moon of summer.



To find out more about June’s Strawberry Moon, we spoke to astrologer Bella Popa (AKA "Astro Bella Luna'' who has 1 million+ followers on TikTok and 226k followers on Instagram). She explains that the moon’s berry-inspired moniker has nothing to do with its actual shape or coloring—instead, it honors the season when it rises. “While the ‘strawberry’ portion of this month’s full moon has nothing to do with astrology, its name comes from the Algonquian people and refers to the time of year when wild strawberries become ripe,” she points out.



To discover all there is to know about June’s Strawberry Moon, keep reading! Because while it might not radiate a red glow like some might assume, it does have its own set of enchanting properties. Popa reveals what exactly those are along with when the full moon will appear, the energy it will bring, and what Zodiac sign it will affect the most.



When Is June’s Full Strawberry Moon in 2024?

If you want to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon, Popa notes that onlookers will only have one chance to do so. “Full moons are special because they occur once a month when the sun and the moon are in opposite signs,” she says. “The Strawberry Full Moon will arrive the day after the Summer Solstice, during Cancer Season, and will be visible in the opposite sign of Capricorn. It will be full at 9:08 P.M. EDT on June 21 and will be at its brightest illumination that night.”

What Is June’s Full Strawberry Moon’s Spiritual Meaning?

Popa reveals that the Strawberry Moon is a powerful reminder that if you work toward something, your dreams can come true. As such, when it appears in the sky, it’ll light up your path and guide you toward positive growth and transformation.



“The Strawberry Moon has to do with things coming into existence, or being illuminated,” she notes. “It’s a time when people can see the fruits of their labor appear and they can gain deeper insight into how to achieve their goals.”



How Does June’s Full Strawberry Moon Affect You?

Popa explains that the Strawberry Moon will affect one sign more than others this month. “Capricorns will feel the effects of the Strawberry Moon the most, along with the other Cardinal signs: Libra, Aries and Cancer,” she tells Parade.



Popa goes on to say that Capricorns will particularly have to pay attention to their emotions. “Capricorns are known for their initiative and original ideas, grounded and practical energy and hard work, discipline, and structure,” she discloses. “However, the moon struggles in Capricorn due to Saturn's restrictive influence, which makes it hard to express emotions freely. Because of this, it's important to acknowledge one’s emotional self and not suppress your feelings. These emotions can guide you to understand your true desires. With Saturn, the ruler of the full moon, which is currently in Pisces, a deeper intuition should also be acknowledged.”



She adds, “The Strawberry Full Moon is also making a tense square aspect to Neptune, the planet of illusion, which may bring about feelings of confusion, or lack of clarity, so it's best to trust your inner guidance even if it doesn't make perfect logical sense at the moment.”

What Energy Does June’s Full Strawberry Moon Bring?

“This full moon will require everyone to acknowledge their emotions and intuition in the pursuit of their ambitions,” Popa says. “With the sun in Cancer opposing the Strawberry Moon, people must face their feelings directly because the moon will be in detriment in Capricorn, where it struggles to express emotions freely. However, by embracing the softer, more nurturing energy of Cancer, it’s possible to create the balance needed to fulfill one’s long-term plans in a healthy way.”

What Does June’s Full Strawberry Moon Represent?

According to Popa, this month’s Strawberry Full Moon highlights the past while also looking toward one’s future.



“The Strawberry Moon is all about inviting people to reflect on how far they’ve come in their life and look forward to where they plan to go,” she shares. “This is a time to focus on all of your long-term plans and serious commitments.”

Bella Popa, AKA "Astro Bella Luna,'' astrologer with 1 million+ followers on TikTok and 226k followers on Instagram.