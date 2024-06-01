June is Dairy Month. Here are 9 dairy breakfasts you don’t want to miss in central Wisconsin.

It’s June in Wisconsin and that can only mean one thing: It’s Dairy Month in the Dairy State. And for nearly 90 years local dairy breakfasts and events have been a part of celebrating Wisconsin’s dairy culture, according to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

The events offer opportunities for guests to learn about local dairy farms and meet the families who keep them running, enjoy delicious food made with fresh dairy products and spend time with friends and neighbors, the organization said.

Here’s a list of dairy breakfasts — and one dairy brunch — planned in and around central Wisconsin throughout the month of June:

June 2: Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Dukestead Acres, W1216 Willow Road, Abbotsford. Menu includes pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, cheese, applesauce, cookies, ice cream and beverages. Activities will include a tram ride through the robot barn and A-C Heritage machinery display. There will be bussing to and from the Abbotsford School District's south parking lot and the farm. The cost is $5 for everyone 6 years and older; children 5 years and younger are free. For more information, call Becky Ruesch at 715-613-3003 or find the event on Facebook.

June 8: Dairy-Palooza, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feltz Family Farms & Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Drive, Stevens Point. Event includes farm tours, hay rides, kids games and activities, including pedal tractor races, Grandpa's Farm petting zoo, balloon animals, face painting and more. There will be free milk, free cheese curds and cheese and free ice cream. There will also be food available to purchase. For more information, call Melissa Heise at 715-551-1457 or find the event on Facebook.

June 9: Lincoln County June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, The Smith Center at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex, 1100 Marc Drive, Merrill. Menu includes plain and potato pancakes with maple syrup and applesauce, cheesy scrambled eggs, pork sausage links, cheese curds and beverages. Activities will include live music by Hunter Dux, horse-drawn wagon rides and a petting zoo. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for youths ages 6-11 and children 5 years and younger are free. For more information, call Mary Sosnovske at 715-873-4090 or find the event on Facebook.

June 16: Marshfield FFA Alumni & Supporters Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Seehafer's City View Dairy LLC, 202305 Galvin Ave., Marshfield. The menu will include buttermilk, blueberry and potato pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage, applesauce, cheese curds, ice cream sundaes and beverages. Activities will include a petting zoo, door prizes and a silent auction. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 5-11 and children 4 years and younger are free. For more information, call Josh Sabo at 715-207-2108 or find the event on Facebook.

June 22: Pittsville FFA/FFA Alumni June Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Iggy's Trucking LLC, 11250 Sparks Road, Pittsville. The menu includes pancakes, potato pancakes, sausage, ham and eggs, cranberry bread, cheese curds, applesauce, ice cream and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 5-12 and children 4 years and younger are free. A portion of each meal ticket will be given back to the Pittsville Fire Department. For more information, call Ashleigh Calaway at 715-781-2306 or find the event on Facebook.

June 22: Auburndale FFA Alumni & Supporters June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Auburndale High School autos lab, 10629 North Road, Auburndale. The menu will include buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, eggs, cheese, applesauce, sweetened dried cranberries and beverages. The drive-thru is $8 per meal. Cost for a sit-down meal is $8 for adults, $4 for youths ages 5-9 and children 4 years and younger are free. For more information, call Mike Sabel at 715-498-0911 or find the event on Facebook.

June 23: Colby June Dairy Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Jeremy and Katie Haas Farm, 224547 Dill Creek Lane, Colby. Menu includes pancakes with real maple syrup, Smith Bros. sausage, applesauce, cheese curds, cookie, ice cream and beverages. Activities will include a petting zoo, bouncy house, face painting, polka music and tours of the farm’s robotic milking system. A shuttle bus will be offered to and from Colby High School. The cost is $6 for everyone 6 years and older; children 5 years and younger are free. For more information, call Jeanie Tesch at 715-223-5182 or find the event on Facebook.

June 23: Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Fustead Holsteins Farm, 166975 County Road N, Wausau. Menu includes pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, cheese curds, ice cream and beverages. Activities will include an interactive farm tour, a children’s activity area and bounce house and a children’s pedal tractor pull. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 6-11 and children 5 years and younger are free. For more information, call Julie Bohr at 715-581-7778 or find the event on Facebook.

June 30: Waushara County June Dairy Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Hancock Research Station, N3909 County Road V, Hancock. Menu includes pancakes with real maple syrup, hashbrowns, ham, cheese, ice cream, strawberries and beverages. Activities will include live music, door prizes, guided tours, games and a Spudmobile little farmer dress-up contest. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for youths ages 6-10 and children 5 years and younger are free. For more information, call Dawn Reynolds at 920-765-2195 or find the event on Facebook.

Wisconsin cheese news: Take a cheese-loving road trip through west-central Wisconsin

Even more Wisconsin cheese news: Fresh. Buttery. Soapy. Astringent. Enter the world of professional cheese tasting.

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: June is Dairy Month: 9 dairy breakfasts to enjoy in central Wisconsin