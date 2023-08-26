Even if you don't need one, this $260 laptop deal is too good to pass up — save almost 75%
We love a good laptop deal, and saving $740 on a model with enough power to handle almost anything? That definitely qualifies. Get this: The Jumper 16-inch Laptop is down to $260 from its usual price of $1,000 (that's nearly 75% off) and includes a whopping 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a processor that can reach 2.4GHz in speed. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to love?
With a wide screen, an 11th Gen processor and enough RAM to handle most any task, this is a great all-around laptop.
Right out of the gate, this laptop outpaces much of its competition in terms of specs. It has 16GB of RAM versus the 8GB or even 4GB common in other low-priced models. Why does this matter? RAM is responsible for a lot of your computer's speed; if you like to have multiple tabs open or numerous programs running at once, you need a lot of RAM.
Next up is the SSD (solid state hard drive). At 512GB, that's quite a bit of storage — about the same as a top-tier phone, and more than enough for anything work-related unless you're storing large images and video files. If you want to edit a movie, you probably should look into more memory.
The four-core processor isn't the fastest option out there, but it reaches up to 2.9GHz in speed and has a decent integrated graphics chip. You won't be able to run any games on max settings, but if you like to play Counter Strike or League of Legends, you should be able to without any difficulty.
"A great PC...beautiful, vivid high-resolution display, with a nice positive feel to the keyboard, lightweight for the size, and high-quality construction. If you are looking for a good all-around laptop for general home, hobby, and business use this PC will meet your requirements. I enjoy using it on a daily basis," one user said.
Another chimed in with, "This laptop has been great for the price I got it at. Wasn't looking to spend $400 to $500 on a laptop but didn't want a cheap one that would perform well. This laptop exceeded all of my expectations. It is lighting quick when surfing the web and downloading content. I'm a gamer so I am able to download my emulators and games with ease and also the game play is very smooth. I'm sure more expensive laptops have more storage but this one has had enough storage for me between using it for work and for gaming. Would recommend to anyone that is looking for good quality at a low price."
At more than $700 off, it's hard to go wrong with this little powerhouse.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
