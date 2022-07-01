The hottest 4th of July sales from HSN – Get Bose, Bissell and more up to 50% off!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These savings really sparkle. (Photo: HSN)

The 4th of July holiday brings cookouts, fireworks and a sizzling hot sale from HSN. This year, we’ve done all the research so you can focus on the good stuff: eating hot dogs, sipping frozen drinks and enjoying knowing how much you saved on these unmissable products.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for interest-free Flex Pay installments instead. Plus, if you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code HELLO10.

Our selections run the gamut, but they all have one thing in common: they are destined to become your new favorite. From a best ever air fryer to a foot peel that will get you baby-soft soles, people swear by these products, and we think you will too. Get to shopping while they’re still on sale!

Legendary Bose audio, made to withstand your sweatiest workout. (Photo: HSN)

Long summer weekends mean getting outside for sunset runs, backyard yoga, and shooting hoops at the neighborhood court. Upgrade your outdoor activities with these Bose earbuds, which are engineered for comfort in all types of physical activity. The “stay here” earbud tips won’t budge no matter how much you move, and the silicone forms to your ear for a custom fit. (No hard plastic here.) The earbuds are also resistant to sweat and rain, so you can power through all kinds of weather without missing a beat. Now on sale for an unbeatable $150, these make an exceptional gift for anyone who likes to sweat to a soundtrack.

$150 $180 at HSN

So easy to use, you'll forget you hate vacuuming. (Photo: HSN)

You’re grilling outside, chopping veggies in the kitchen, and juggling bowls of chips and dip — it’s inevitable, some of this celebration is getting on the floor. The Bissell AirRam is your entertaining sidekick: lightweight, cordless, and ready to suck up messes in a hurry. One reviewer shares, “I rarely write reviews but I had to for this vacuum. I bought this over a year ago and I absolutely love it. I HATED vacuuming, mostly because I hated bending down and plugging and replugging. This vacuum has great suction power, leaves carpet lines & the charge lasts a long time. I would definitely recommend and repurchase." Snag one on sale for $210, and let the party begin.

$210 $268 at HSN

This 5-in-1 appliance may just replace your oven altogether! (Photo: HSN)

If you’ve been holding off on entering the land of air frying, here’s the product to lure you into the club. The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate is the kind of appliance that works like magic: pop in a steak, a handful of fries or a piece of salmon, and let the powerful, even heat turn it crisp and golden. The key to air frying is maximum circulation, and this baby has Cyclonic Technology with heat up to 500 degrees that leaves behind the ultimate grill marks and perfectly cooked foods in minutes. One reviewer reports, "My husband is obsessed with the air fryer. Im obsessed with the grill! And our dog is obsessed with the dehydrator for her treats."

$130 $240 at HSN

The process may not be pretty, but the results sure are. (Photo: HSN)

The Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel uses a potent mix of plant-based ingredients to slough away dead skin in (strangely satisfying) sheets, leaving your feet baby soft, just as the name promises. When this radical exfoliant first hit the scene, the premise sounded pretty wild. So wild it might actually work — and it did for many people. Soon, legions of fans started jumping on the Baby Foot bandwagon. Now is the perfect time for you to join them and to prep your tootsies for sandal season. It might not be pretty, but results sure are. This set of two is on sale now for less than $25 a pop. But, you better hurry! Quantity is limited and these are known to sell out fast.

$49 $54 at HSN

The fringe adds a fun detail to the hem. (Photo: HSN)

These jeans have everything going for them: stretchy yet tailored, flattering, comfortable, and endlessly versatile. DG2 Jeans have a cult following, with over 16 million pairs sold and a mile-long scroll of smitten customers. Their signature material, called virtual stretch, beautifully keeps its shape wash after wash while smoothing and elongating your silhouette. The high pockets flatter the derriere and the cropped, fringe hem adds sassy detail to these just-over-the-knee shorts. “Fit is absolutely amazing!” “This is my third pair.” “A great impulse buy.” On sale for $40 — we already know these will sell out.

$40 $70 at HSN

