The best July 4th grill sales across the web — save up to $200 on Weber, Char-Broil and more
The calendar says it's officially summer, and you know what that means: It's time to take a cold hard look at your grill. If it's served you for many seasons but achieved a level of buildup that no human could scrub away, it may be time to say "thanks for the memories" and make a move. After all, an easy, breezy, efficient, smooth-running grill is the center of summer fun. And we're all in need (and deserving) of heaping helpings of joy right now.
Whether you're a gas-griller or a fan of classic charcoal models, we've got you covered, with tasty July 4th discounts from an array of online retailers. If you can manage to swiftly choose among the gems below, then you may even have your new grill in time for the big day — fireworks not included (but the culinary accolades will be). So don't hesitate— scroll, pick, click, and cook up some excitement this summer!
Weber Spirit 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill
From XL to XS, this small scale propane grill from the name you know, Weber, still feeds an army. The 360-square inch surface is large enough to fit a dozen hamburgers at one time. What's not small? The 33% discount saving you a whopping $200. This balcony favorite fits in tight spots, but doesn't skimp on the barbie. Porcelain enamel coated cast iron grates allow for full flavor, while the propane powered grill is outfitted for safety with a convenient drip pan that's simple to empty.
Says a happy wife, "I got this grill for my hub for Fathers Day! We’ve always had a big grill, & decided we had no reason to not 'go smaller!' This grill is more powerful than our old 5 burner grill! He (& I!) love it!"
4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Griddle Top
Nexgrill's 4 Burner Propane Grill Is a unique griddle packing 48,000 BTUs over 732 square inches of space to create fantastic meals just like your favorite short order cook. With four casters and side prep shelves, this grill makes a great camping companion. The flat top is versatile enough to grill anything your mind can cook up.
Says a Nexgrill groupie, "Fantastic! Having cooked for years on a professional griddle this outdoor one is top notch! Condition it with olive or vegetable oil as recommended for fantastic results. I highly suggest purchasing the cover as well. The cover is a perfect fit also. Sits next my Nexgrill outdoor grill which I also have no problems with!" Save $30 and get your griddle on.
Blackstone Adventure Ready 22" Griddle with Stand and Adapter Hose
This Blackstone Adventure griddle can be set table top or on the foldable stand, making it the anywhere grill. It comes with an adapter hose, so you can link it to a 1-pound tank or 20-pounds, depending on how light you need to travel. Ideal for camping and fishing trips, this is the outdoorsy person's grill. 361 square inches fits a dozen burgers, without any unnecessary bulk.
Says a fan, "Love this griddle... The added stand and lid are a great bonus. They are pretty expensive if bought separate. Unpacked, assembled, seasoned griddle, and was cooking fajitas in little over a hour. Griddle does get very hot, so great for searing meat. Clean up is relatively simple. Breaks down and fits in my RV storage compartment perfectly."
Cuisinart Portable 14 in Charcoal Grill
You can't go wrong with a classic can-do charcoal grill, and this Cuisinart is so manageable, you'll be taking it everywhere. At 14-inches wide, and only two pounds, any novice can grill on this little baby. With 150 square inches at the ready for grilling up chicken, dogs, you name it, it can sit table top at your next backyard BBQ. The best part? Save 36% right now to knock it down to an ultra-affordable $25.
With over 9,500 perfect ratings, this bestseller is a no brainer. Says one of its many admirers, "Great grill! If all you wanna do is cook up a few burgers and dogs, you can't go wrong: this is a great choice. It's basically a copy of the venerable Smokie Joe; same size, works about the same, but the Cuisinart was MUCH cheaper... We've cooked all kinds of goodies on it... Great starter grill (you can even grill/smoke a whole chicken and other 'big' things in it with a bit of prep beforehand), it's a good fit for apartment porches & balconies and just about perfect for a couple. Highly recommended!"
Char-Broil Performance Series 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Char Broil's 5 burner grill combines the ease of liquid propane with all of the bells and whistles you want in your family's bar-b-que. It's got an easy electric ignite switch, adjustable flame, built-in thermometer and side burner for that extra dish. Plus it comes with a chef's tray for those delicate veggies. Sides are compatible with Gear Trax organizers, and it fits three dozen burgers to boot. Plus, it's pretty as a picture in this gleaming silver. Save $50 on this beautiful grill.
Says a happy user, "I love everything about this grill... Years ago I owned a Char-Broil gas grill and it was great. I found this 4-burner LP grill at Lowes at a very decent price and jumped on the opportunity. It heats quickly and evenly. Moving it is easy. I've used it a few times so far and it's performed remarkably. I highly recommend this grill."
Cuisinart Four Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill
With 42,000 BTUs of cooking power and over 600 square inches of grilling space (to grill up to 28 burgers!) plus an appliance-grade viewing window that allows chefs to check on their meals while retaining all that precious heat within the firebox, this Cuisinart performs. A 12,000 BTU side burner is perfect for side dishes. Save $50 on this grill and grab at an unarguably reasonable $347.
This pleased purchaser calls it "the best BBQ you'll ever own", adding "This is my second Cuisinart bbq! I bought one last year and it was my favorite bbq! So I brought that one to the campground and got the exact one for home. It was out of stock for a long time so I did without a bbq. I was not caving and getting a different one!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
