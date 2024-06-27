July brings fireworks, jazz, flower show, more to the Poconos | Kulick

Half the year has flown by! The month of July is another jam-packed one with events, programs and of course a really big holiday! This month is so jam-packed full of events, that only the first half can be listed this week (watch for the second half next week)! The Fourth of July has multiple celebrations and firework displays that will give virtually anyone a chance to catch one of them.

Let’s start with the pre-Fourth event, the Big Bang Fireworks being held on June 29 on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and the highlight of the night will be the spectacular fireworks display, which will light up the sky in a stunning display of color and sound. This is a free community event.

On the Fourth itself, wander up to Camelbeach in Tannersville for the pyromusical display starting about 9:30 p.m. For those further north, Fireworks over Lake Wallenpaupack will also be held on the Fourth beginning at dusk. The event is free. On the 5th, take in the display at Shawnee Mountain, with a $15 per car charge (cash only) that supports the Shawnee Fire Company. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (rain date July 7).

Looking for several nights of fun, visit Poconos Park in Bushkill. There is a carnival from July 3 through July 6 with July 6 featuring a big fireworks display. Parking is $15 per car, but entry to the carnival and event is free. Carnival hours are: Wednesday, July 3, to Friday, July 5 - gates open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6 - gates open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks after sunset.

Congratulations to the Central Volunteer Fire Department of Hawley on their 75th anniversary. The department will hold an open house with food, demonstrations and more on July 6 from noon to 4 p.m. (rain date July 7). June 6 is also the date of the 2nd Annual Car Show and Tricky Tray being hosted by the Delaware Township Recreation Committee. From 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. the event will be held at 116 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry, and all proceeds benefit the Pike County Humane Society.

July 7, Shawnee-on-Delaware comes alive with Riverfest being held on the grounds of Shawnee Inn. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes on till 7:30 p.m. with a day of free music of all types, Zumba classes, craft vendors, food trucks, kid zones, and more! The event benefits Pocono Mountains United Way, so pencil this one in for sure!

On July 11, back at Shawnee Inn, Shawnee-on-Delaware, beginning at 6:30 p.m. the Friends of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will be hosting a talk from Dr. Paul Kovalski (Dr. Dinosaur) about the Diversity in the National Park System. The event is free to members and those under 18 and for others a $5 donation per attendee is requested. For more information: www.friendsofdewanps.org.

Beginning July 12, the town of Milford will come to life with the Milford Jazz Festival running from July 12 through the 14. A variety of events are planned for the weekend, including Jazz on the Porches and swing dancing. For more information, visit www.MilfordJazzFest.com.

For those who have a green thumb or those who do not, beauty and flowers can surround you at the Pocono Garden Club Annual Flower Show and Sale on July 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tannersville. There will be flower displays, speakers, flower sales and more. This year’s theme is America the Beautiful.

Speaking of nature, on July 13 from 9:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center will be holding Bug Fest. Geared for kids 3 -12, the event cost is $5 per child (adults and under 3 free) where the kids will have crafts, live insects and presentations throughout thee day. Come dressed as your favorite bug and get an admission discount. Located on Running Valley Road in Bartonsville. More information, call 570-629-3061.

As promised, lots of events to fill up the July calendar and these are only the beginning of the month! Stay tuned next week for even more events and adventures!

