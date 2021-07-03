We're pledging allegiance to the 40 best vacuum deals this 4th of July — prices start at just $33

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you want to lie down and let a robot handle it or remain upright, there's a deal here for you. (Photo: Amazon)

If your vacuum's wheezing and whining is getting louder every time you turn it on, it's trying to tell you something: Replace me! These days, vacuums are no longer clunky, hulking machines that have to be lugged around from room to room — now they're lightweight, glide across the floor, and are possibly smarter than we are. They also aren't as much of an investment as they once were — in fact, nowadays you can find an excellent sucker for a price that's beyond reasonable and verges on awesome.

Especially right now: July 4th has no shortage of great deals on truly great vacuums. From robovacs to sticks and uprights, there are so many great options at prices that almost seem too good to be true. Of course, the best deals of the bunch are sure to go quickly, so make sure to move fast and grab the gizmo of your dreams ASAP.

Here are the best of the 4th of July vacuum sales.

iRobot

Sitting in its dock it's okay....it'll be ready for another house-wide patrol in no time. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a world where you living space is continuously monitored for dust, dirt and pet hair without your having to lift a finger? Well, your dream's come true! This iRobot Roomba maps out your space, plus it's smart enough to steer clear of stairs, furniture, toys and your pet's precious food bowl. Plus, when it's done getting all the crud out from behind your couch, it goes back to its dock to clean itself off. In short, you won't have to think about vacuuming for months at a time.

“This thing is a MONSTER,” says a satisfied customer. “The roller and brush design is smart and means less hair wrapped in a Gordian knot around the rollers. And the automatic emptying feature works like a charm. It’s covered almost 22,000 square feet in two weeks of use.”

Shop more iRobot deals:

Dyson

This iconic vac will clean up the bad neighborhood that is your schmutzy flooring. (Photo: Dyson)

A Dyson is like the Maserati of vacuums — it's stylish, sleek, and oh-so powerful. The V8 (even its name sounds like a muscle car!) is no different: It's super lightweight at just over five pounds, it can run for 40 minutes uninterrupted, and it detaches to form a powerful handheld vac. It works on carpets, wood floors, tile, you name it. Plus, it comes with $75 worth of free tools.

"Absolutely the best vacuum ever!" declared a shopper. "Nothing compares."

Shop more Dyson deals:

Shark

With this ferocious, insatiable beast on the prowl, every week is Shark Week.(Photo: Amazon)

Whether your home is mostly carpet, bare wood or a mix of both, this vac can handle it. It intelligently maps your home, plus it's controlled by a smart app. It's ace at detecting pet hair and other debris, too — just watch it go!

And don’t let the 'renewed' tag fool you. Amazon has rigorously and professionally inspected, tested and cleaned all of its refurbished products, so they’ll work and look like they're fresh from the factory. And know this: Amazon Renewed products are backed with a 90-day guarantee that the retail giant will replace the item or completely refund your purchase if you're not satisfied with it.

"I can not say enough about this vacuum!" a shopper shared. "I love it so much! I have terrible asthma, and vacuuming with a traditional bag-less has always restarted my issue. Don’t even get me started on emptying the dust bin! This vacuum is a life saver, literally!

Shop more Shark deals:

Bissell

Whether you're plagued by cat hair, dog dander or dust bunnies, this Bissell will wipe out the whole menagerie. (Photo: Walmart)

If your pet leaves so much fur on the ground you're amazed they have any left, listen up: This Bissell Powerlifter is for you. It's designed to suck up all sorts of hair, dander, dirt, and whatever else the cat drags in. Plus, it's designed with a special brush-roll mechanism that eliminates all tangles. An added bonus: It has LED lights in the front, so you can home in on any areas you might've missed.

"Absolutely love this!" a shopper declared. "The LED lights on the front make it easy to see, easy to clean. The lift-away is amazing. I absolutely love this vacuum. It looks nice, some vacuums look very bulky but this one has just a nice clean look to it. Would recommend for anybody!"

Shop more Bissell deals:

Eufy

You'll be Euf-oric about the way this vac does all the hard work for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's a myth that needs busting: Great robot vacs don’t have to be pricey. Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is on sale at this very moment for a ridiculous $130, down from $220. This remote-controlled model has more than 32,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets and has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

"My biggest concern was the amount of hair my husky constantly sheds on a daily basis," shared a shopper. "I was very concerned that this small vacuum wouldn’t make a difference but I was completely wrong, it’s set to run after we leave for work and again after we go to bed. The amount of hair this thing pics up is INSANE."

Shop more Eufy deals:

