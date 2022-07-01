The 10 best deals to shop this Fourth of July

Whatever your Fourth of July plans look like — watching the fireworks, firing up that grill, getting some much needed R&R — make sure you don't forget to check out all the incredible sales this weekend. No need to unleash your inner Indiana Jones, either: We did the searching for you and compiled the best of the best in one convenient list. Whether you're looking for new tech, something for the kitchen, or even just a new pair of shoes, it's on this list.

Keep scrolling for the biggest sales on July 4th weekend.

24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV INSIGNIA $90 $170 at Amazon Even though the price is low, the wow factor is high — the Insignia 4K TV has a crisp picture and vivid colors. The audio, too, is top-notch. No wonder over 20,000 customers have bestowed a five-star rating on this incredible $90 set.

T10 Wireless Earbuds TOZO $22 $40 at Amazon Don't let the price fool you: The audio quality is stellar, courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. They sound way better than the buds that came with your phone.

Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon $300 $560 at Amazon Listen up cord-cutters: This Smart TV grants you access to a seemingly limitless amount of TV shows and movies, plus it works with all your favorite streaming apps. In short: No need to keep that cable box around.

Apple AirPods Pro Apple $200 $249 at Amazon The AirPods Pro build on the already impressive reputation of the original AirPods, except these also come with customizable ear tips and offer active noise isolation as well as groundbreaking spatial audio.

Halo Fitness Tracker Amazon $45 $80 at Amazon This nifty gadget tracks your steps, heart rate, and sleep, plus it comes with six months of free access to a massive suite of workouts, sleep and nutrition programs.

Bed Pillows Beckham Luxury Linens $26 $50 at Amazon An army of fans has given these pillows over 104,000 five-star reviews, making them Amazon's top-selling head resters. Made from 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, they're both soft to the touch yet comfortably firm.

4.2 Quart Air Fryer Ultrean $50 $96 at Amazon This sleek solution to healthier and easier cooking creates wonder meals with less effort than your regular fryer and cooking pan. Enjoy fries, wings, crispy veggies and more, all without the extra oil and grease.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum

You'll actually look forward to vacuuming. (Photo: Walmart)

An extra large dust cup ensures you don't have to empty this heavy-duty vac halfway through your clean, plus the seriously savage suction is excellent on hard floors and carpets alike.

$95 $199 at Walmart

