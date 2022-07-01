We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 10 best deals to shop this Fourth of July

Izabella Zaydenberg
Updated ·6 min read
In this article:
Whatever your Fourth of July plans look like — watching the fireworks, firing up that grill, getting some much needed R&R — make sure you don't forget to check out all the incredible sales this weekend. No need to unleash your inner Indiana Jones, either: We did the searching for you and compiled the best of the best in one convenient list. Whether you're looking for new tech, something for the kitchen, or even just a new pair of shoes, it's on this list.

Keep scrolling for the biggest sales on July 4th weekend.

24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

INSIGNIA
$90 $170 at Amazon

Even though the price is low, the wow factor is high — the Insignia 4K TV has a crisp picture and vivid colors. The audio, too, is top-notch. No wonder over 20,000 customers have bestowed a five-star rating on this incredible $90 set.

T10 Wireless Earbuds

TOZO
$22 $40 at Amazon

Don't let the price fool you: The audio quality is stellar, courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. They sound way better than the buds that came with your phone.

Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon
$300 $560 at Amazon

Listen up cord-cutters: This Smart TV grants you access to a seemingly limitless amount of TV shows and movies, plus it works with all your favorite streaming apps. In short: No need to keep that cable box around.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple
$200 $249 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro build on the already impressive reputation of the original AirPods, except these also come with customizable ear tips and offer active noise isolation as well as groundbreaking spatial audio.

Halo Fitness Tracker

Amazon
$45 $80 at Amazon

This nifty gadget tracks your steps, heart rate, and sleep, plus it comes with six months of free access to a massive suite of workouts, sleep and nutrition programs.

Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs

Best Choice Products
$120 $130 at Amazon

These portable chairs seamlessly glide into an anti-gravity position and feature a detachable tray for drinks, snacks, or a book. Available in 17 colors.

Bed Pillows

Beckham Luxury Linens
$26 $50 at Amazon

An army of fans has given these pillows over 104,000 five-star reviews, making them Amazon's top-selling head resters. Made from 100% down alternative and gel-filled fiber, they're both soft to the touch yet comfortably firm.

4.2 Quart Air Fryer

Ultrean
$50 $96 at Amazon

This sleek solution to healthier and easier cooking creates wonder meals with less effort than your regular fryer and cooking pan. Enjoy fries, wings, crispy veggies and more, all without the extra oil and grease.

Slip on Sneakers

Akk
$46 $70 at Amazon

Lightweight, wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum

You'll actually look forward to vacuuming. (Photo: Walmart)
You'll actually look forward to vacuuming. (Photo: Walmart)

An extra large dust cup ensures you don't have to empty this heavy-duty vac halfway through your clean, plus the seriously savage suction is excellent on hard floors and carpets alike.

$95 $199 at Walmart

