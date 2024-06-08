Julie Maurer: Household Hazardous Waste event has passed! What do I do with waste now?

This year, Wacker Chemical and Anderson Development collected more than 80,000 lbs. of household hazardous waste from Lenawee County residents during an annual household hazardous waste collection event in May. Household hazardous waste includes things found around the home that require special handling rather than going into the regular trash.

We cannot thank Wacker Chemical and Anderson Development enough for hosting their annual household hazardous waste collection events each May.

But now that the event is over, it begs the question — what do you do with any household hazardous waste items you accumulate the rest of the year?

Julie Maurer is the coordinator of the Solid Waste and Materials Management Program for the Lenawee County Health Department.

Some examples include:

Solvent-based paints

Used motor oil

Certain pesticides

Unknown liquids

Batteries

Florescent light bulbs

Lenawee County does not collect household hazardous waste, so residents have to consider other options for its disposal.

Recycle Ann Arbor accepts motor oils, vegetable oils and light bulbs. They charge by the vehicle, and the cost is $3 per day for standard vehicles and $15 per day for large vehicles. ERG Environmental in Livonia can take most household hazardous waste, including paint. They charge 75 cents per pound, with a $25 minimum.

However, there are a few Lenawee County options for specific hazardous items. For example, you can contact your local car repair shop or auto parts store to see if they will take your used motor oil.

The Lenawee County Building & Grounds Department will crush and dispose of florescent tubed light bulbs for a nominal fee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. They only take the straight, florescent long tubes. Call 517-264-4738 for more information.

Battery Wholesale, 1002 N. Main St., in Adrian, accepts all recyclable batteries. If you call them at 517-263-3462, they may help you determine which ones can be recycled.

You can search for drop-off locations for specific items at the Michigan Recycling Directory, which can be found here: recyclesearch.com/profile/michigan-directory. But if you don’t want to make the drive out of the county, try to find a place, if possible, to safely tuck away your household hazardous waste items until next spring’s event.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Julie Maurer: What to do with accumulated waste after county collection