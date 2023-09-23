Julia Fox Just Shared Her Go-To Soft Goth Lip Combo

Fans were basically begging for it.

We all know Julia Fox for her inventive beauty looks and over-the-top style. I'm sure you remember where you were when she debuted her abstract black swan makeup or the numerous times her thick black eyeliner made fashion Twitter salivate. We, for one, are still thinking about how she wore the longest mullet we have ever seen at New York Fashion Week, which needs to be in some Guinness World Record book somewhere. Now, the elusive alt-icon is giving her fans some insider information on how she creates one of her go-to looks.



On September 21, Fox posted a video to her Instagram announcing that tickets were available for presale for her upcoming book event promoting her highly anticipated memoir, Down The Drain.



In the video, her makeup was painted to perfection with the spotlight on a smoky bronze glossy lip. To go with the moody lip, she added brown-mauve color lightly dusted across her eyes in a loose cut crease shape, and styled her brunette hair in a wavy middle part. She wore an abstract reptile corset top and a simple gold necklace.

Immediately, her 1.5 million followers needed to know how she achieved her glossy, moody lip and spammed the comment section demanding she share her lip combo. Luckily for us, she was feeling generous and gave the commenters her secret favorite lip products.

She revealed that she lined her lips with Makeup Forever's Artist Color Pencil Eye and Lip Pencil ($22) in shade Endless Cacao, a cool brown shade, before glossing her lips with Isayama's Liplacq Maximizing Lip Serum ($38). Though she didn't say which shade of gloss she used, our guess is Black Veil due to the dark glossy pigment and cool tones—that, and the fact no other Isayama products seem to be able to give that gothic glow.

The lip combo, as well as all of Fox's latest looks, strike such a chord with the internet not just because they are beautiful, but because they reflect a change in what is viewed as glamourous. But while some of her more ambitious looks may feel like a little much for brunch or the office, this metallic lip combo is the perfect way to add just a touch of edge to your everyday look, going just as well with a bare face as it does with swaths of black eyeliner.



Read the original article on Byrdie.