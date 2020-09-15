Jude Law Is a New Dad to Baby Number 6! Get to Know the Actor's Kids

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Jude Law attends

Actor Jude Law is a dad to six children, having just welcomed his newest little one with his wife, Phillipa Coan. Jude shares his other five children with three women, and the kids range in age from 23 to a newborn. While his oldest children are very much in the public eye - as models with their parents' good looks - the younger ones lead private lives. Jude also chooses to not divulge much info about the kids, but we do know a little about them. Let's get to know Jude's six children.

Rafferty Law

Rafferty Jellicoe Frost Law was born on Oct. 6, 1996. He is Jude's eldest son, whom he shares with his first wife, Sadie Frost. Rafferty, who is the spitting image of his famous father, has modeled for high-end designers including Dolce & Gabbana and Dior. The multitalented Brit also dabbles in acting and will appear in an upcoming remake of Oliver Twist. Rafferty also has his own band called Outer Stella Overdrive.

Iris Law

Iris Law was born on Oct. 25, 2000. She is Jude's oldest daughter and the only daughter he shares with his first wife, Sadie. Iris is a well-known model in the fashion industry, having walked runways for Miu Miu and landed in the pages of Vogue. Her latest job is as the star of a new Fendi campaign.

Rudy Law

Rudy Law was born on Sept. 10, 2002. He's Jude's youngest child with his first wife, Sadie. Rudy keeps a relatively low profile these days, but back when he used his Instagram account more, he frequently shared pictures with his siblings and his dad showing how close they all are. Rudy also had a role in the 2013 film Dotty alongside his actress mom but hasn't had any major roles since.

Sophia Law

Sophia Law was born in September 2009. He is the only child Jude shares with American model Samantha Burke. Jude and Samantha met in New York while he was in the city filming Sherlock Holmes. Though Jude and Samantha never dated, Jude still supports Sophia, and she and her mom live in Florida.

Ada Law

Ada Law was born in March 2015. She is the only child Jude shares with singer Catherine Harding. Catherine, who also goes by Cat Cavelli, told the Mirror right after baby Ada was born that Jude is a great dad and Ada looks just like him.

New Baby Law

Jude confirmed he welcomed a new baby with his wife, Phillipa Coan, on The Tonight Show on September 14, 2020. He told Jimmy Fallon it was an "unusual" birth given the pandemic, but "it's really wonderful" and that he and his wife felt "blessed" that they could "nest" and "enjoy each other's company" as a family. Though we don't know the baby's name yet, it's sure to be sweet!