JSX adds new flight from Scottsdale. Here's where you can go and how to get a low fare

Two months after JSX moved to Scottsdale Airport from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the semiprivate air carrier is adding flights to a new city from its new Arizona base.

JSX, which flies small jets and promises a check-in, security and boarding process that takes just minutes, will offer flights from Scottsdale to Orange County, California, via John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, about 40 miles southeast of the Los Angeles city center.

The nonstop flights will begin in May and operate four days a week.

"Following our successful move to Scottsdale earlier this year, we’re pleased to link the Phoenix area and Orange County, giving customers across the Southwest more options to travel with ease," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement.

When does JSX's new flight to Orange County start?

JSX will begin flying from Scottsdale to Orange County on Friday, May 17. Flights will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Are JSX flights private?

JSX operates out of large airports' smaller private terminals, like it once did out of Sky Harbor, and at smaller airports close to major cities, like the Scottsdale and Orange County airports. This allows passengers to go from parking or drop-off to boarding without traffic, crowds and long security waits.

JSX uses 30-seat Embraer jets with business-class legroom, power outlets in each row and no middle seats.

The flights are not private; anyone can book one at jsx.com.

Scottsdale-Orange County ticket prices on JSX

Introductory fares for the new route start at $269 one way when booking a round-trip itinerary and $279 for a one-way trip, JSX spokesperson Bailey Athan said.

Fares include two checked bags, onboard cocktails, gourmet snacks and in-flight Wi-Fi from Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's space technology company SpaceX.

The introductory fare is available on most dates from mid-May through early September. The booking window is currently open through Sept. 2.

Details: Book at jsx.com.

