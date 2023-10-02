JP & Taylor’s Love Is Blind Reveal Is Going Viral For His ‘Hurtful’ Comments About Her Makeup

A firefighter and a kindergarten teacher, were they meant to be? JP and Taylor’s reveal on Love Is Blind has the internet in shock. After JP made comments about his fiancé’s makeup, where do they stand now?

Jared “JP” Pierce and Taylor Rue were one of five couples on Love Is Blind Season 5, which premiered on Netflix in September 2023. Love Is Blind, which premiered its first season in February 2020, follows around 30 men and women over the course of a couple weeks as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the 10 days, the couples can decide if they want to get engaged—still sight unseen. After the proposal, the couples meet face-to-face for the first time and go on vacation at a resort in Mexico, where they learn more about each other and meet the other couples. However, one single conversation in Mexico changed the course of their relationship.

What was JP and Taylor’s conversation reveal on Love Is Blind? Read more below.

What was JP’s makeup comment towards Taylor?

In Mexico, JP and Taylor had a conversation on their bed about her use of makeup. “These are fake, by the way. You can’t tell?” she asked when one of her fake eyelashes fell off.

JP replied, “You can tell,” but said she looked “pretty.”

During the reveal, JP said Taylor struck him as “fake” thought that was the only time she was wearing makeup around him. “That’s what started the whole awkwardness,” he said.”When I first saw you and you had all that stuff on, I was like, ‘Is this gonna be like, an everyday thing? I’m gonna have to deal with you putting on a totally different face?’ That’s not really what I want.”

“Just don’t wear makeup,” He added, “You don’t need it. I was like, ‘This is not a real person.’ If you looked like this, I would love it.”

Taylor stood her ground and said, “I’m going to do what I’m want to do. You’re not gonna tell me what to do.”

The internet had an uproar about JP’s comments. “does JP know wtf he looks like? for him to even fix his mouth about Taylor wearing makeup whole entire time she looks the same with it on and off. is he crazy?!??” one user posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Another fan posted, “JP really looked a grown woman in her face and told her to stop wearing makeup. I’m glad Taylor shut that shit down and said she’s gonna do whatever the hell she want! He can go cry about it in the AITA subreddit🙄”

How did Taylor Feel After JP made the makeup comment?

Taylor addressed whether she broke up with JP after the makeup comment. “I don’t think there’s a lot of truth behind that but I was definitely hurt about it,” she told E! News. “I didn’t leave J.P. due to the makeup comment, I left JP because I fell in love with this version of him and then that version was no longer there. The person I fell in love with was not there and that was scary.”

After the breakup, she didn’t speak to JP for a long time but mustered up the courage to reach out to him over the phone. “I just wasn’t ready. I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk to you, I don’t want to see you,’” she admitted. “And then a couple of months back, I actually reached to him and we had good conversation, but we actually didn’t talk about anything that really needs to be talked about, so still waiting for that.”

She also said that she needed some time for herself to recover. “It took me some time to get back to myself,” she said. “I needed to heal from what I went through with JP. But after I got past all that, I feel stronger and I love myself more. I learned to date with more intent and so I learned a lot of things.”

She recalled the first time she talked to her ex-fiancé after they left the show. “The very first time we saw each other, it was a little bit awkward, but I think we were both really, really nervous,” . “Yeah, we had dated for however long in the pods, but it was almost like we were having to start over again. So it was off, but I didn’t think much of it then.”

The pressure of the relationship was a factor in the breakup as she told Today. “I had never lived with a guy before and so that’s a huge step in a relationship. And because I had one foot out the door, one foot in the door, I didn’t feel like moving forward with our relationship would have been smart for either of us,” she said.

“I don’t have any regrets. I learned a lot from it,” she said about the final outcome.

She credits her family for helping her through the situation. “I think time is what helps me get past most of my situations,” she told People. “And then just talking to my family about it. Honestly, it made me love myself more. I know what I’m willing to put up with now and I know what I’m willing to not put up with.”

She continued, “I had a great experience regardless of what happened between JP. I feel like I learned how to date,” she says. “I was probably dating for the wrong reasons, and now I date with more intent. I dig deeper earlier on. I would go on five dates with somebody and be like, ‘Oh, I don’t even know who I’m dating.’ So now it’s, like, date one and two, I’m shooting them with those questions, asking them the tough questions. That’s probably the biggest takeaway from all of it.”

How did JP react to his breakup with Taylor?

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, JP admitted he said the wrong things. “In hindsight, what I said and the way I said it might not have conveyed what I was really feeling,” he says. “She took it as an insult, but I was trying to be genuine and say, ‘Hey, I think you look really pretty without makeup, and if you’re trying to impress me, you don’t really need the whole facade to make yourself look good for me.’ But it didn’t come off that way.”

“Without seeing each other, we could just open up and be free in whoever we were,” JP tells Tudum. “But once we saw each other, we put our walls back up, I could sense that something was wrong.”

He continued, “I was just kind of taken aback by all the makeup, eyelashes, and everything. If it would’ve been a more natural look, it might’ve been less awkward.”

Love Is Blind Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix.

