‘Mops up the competition’: 5,000+ shoppers love this ingenious cleaner — and it's on sale

Mopping is one of those household chores that you must do because it has to get done (unless you like living with dirty floors)?! It's a task that always gets relegated to the bottom of the list, because it's such a pain — literally and figuratively. It's quite tedious. It puts strain on your back, and all of the back and forth with a traditional mop really gives your arms a workout. But this innovative mop might spark some excitement the next time you need to clean. The Joymoop Mop and Bucket set is specially designed to make cleaning, dare we say, fun? And it's 20% off today!

What makes this mop and bucket so appealing? Unlike other options, this one has a flat design which makes it easier to glide around your floors and small, tight spaces. The flat surface allows the mop's microfiber pad to pick up more dirt in one pass. Speaking of the pads, the set comes with eight of the brand's cloths that you attach to the mop head — and they're easy to clean. All you have to do is toss them in the washing machine, and voilà!

Save your back and time and snag the Joymoop mop and bucket while it's 20% off (Photo: Amazon)

The highly-rated mop is easy to maneuver, according to Amazon shoppers. It swivels 360 degrees and raises to a 30-degree angle so you can reach any area without hurting your back. And other reviewers report that it also works as a duster and wall cleaner thanks to the longer piece, which helps to reach higher usually out-of-reach places.

Now on to the self-cleaning bucket. It has a sleek, stand-up shape that holds plenty of water to cover all of your surfaces. The ingenious design features an attachment that squeezes the dirty water out of the mop — no wringing required! Look Ma, no hands.

"Mops up the competition!" a five-star reviewer shared. "I really never expected to be excited about a mop, but here we are.This thing is GREAT! It's going to revolutionize housekeeping. Old-style mops don't get clean enough to get all the grime wiped away, then when you mop again, bacteria grow in tile grout. Unless you can put a mop head in the washing machine, but they disintegrate shortly. This mop will wash easily and is even easier to use. Good job, guys! Finally, something redesigned that actually works."

One shopper who loves the mop wrote: Wow, this thing works perfect! I live in a rural area with gravel roads, and my home gets dusty quick. I have LVT floors. This is the best thing I have purchased in a long time! love, love, love it! My back loves it too! And, it maneuvers around so easily to get in between and around things and under things."

Another fan says that the set is "saving so much time." They added, "I love this mop. I mop often, at least two times a weekday...if you have pets it’s a must-have. I also use it to wipe down walls when dogs and kids leave marks."

Give it a try while it's on sale. We're willing to bet you're going to love it at first use.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

