Joy Bauer Just Shared Her Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Tea to Help Ease Aches and Pains

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Joy Bauer is constantly sharing quick and easy recipes highlighting nutritious ingredients. Seasonal dishes like fiber-packed loaded bell pepper nachos and 5-ingredient pumpkin donut holes are the first that come to mind. And we love her anti-inflammatory sippable soup for cold and flu season.

Another anti-inflammatory recipe Bauer recently shared was a simple drink that the dietitian loves to make.

“There’s a soothing tea that can help ease your aches and pains, and that’s because it’s made with three powerful ingredients to suppress inflammation,” Bauer says in her Instagram video.

Here’s how to make this tea that can help reduce inflammation—and you may already have all of the ingredients on hand.

The three anti-inflammatory ingredients featured in this tea are ginger, turmeric and tart cherry juice. Turmeric and ginger together is a pain-relieving combination thanks to the anti-inflammatory compound curcumin found in turmeric, as well as ginger's ability to delay therapeutic action for chronic pain. This is shown in a 2021 study published in Pharmaceutics.

Plus, regularly drinking tart cherry juice can help improve exercise recovery and performance, so adding this tea into your routine may help ease soreness post-workout. Bauer suggests bringing the tart cherry juice to a light boil before adding to your mug.

After steeping your black or green tea bag in a mug of hot water for 3 to 5 minutes, mix ¼ teaspoon of ground turmeric, ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger, a pinch of black pepper and 2 ounces of your hot tart cherry juice into your drink for the perfect sip.

“It’s so simple to make, and it can help you feel better,” Bauer insists.

We’re big fans of drinks that can help reduce inflammation in the body, so we’ll definitely be trying this out throughout the colder months. For more recipes like this one, check out hot drinks like our Turmeric Latte, Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea and Herbal Chamomile Health Tonic.

